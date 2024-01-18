South Carolina’s Uniparty Is Rubber Stamping Another Far Left Judge

There’s been plenty of of discussion over the last few weeks about the increasingly overt machinations of the uniparty establishment which governs the state of South Carolina – setting budgets, passing laws and picking judges.

After years of winking and nodding at each other as they pretended to be partisan antagonists, the ruse is finally up … the charade finally abandoned … the illusion finally shattered.

“Republican” leaders have finally said the proverbial quiet part out loud – publicly aligning themselves with Democratic leaders in an effort to silence (and oust) those who dare to oppose their increasingly costly failure.

To be clear: Party labels in the Palmetto State have never meant much, but as the 2024 session of the S.C. General Assembly starts to heat up they have become utterly worthless. Meaningless.

Here’s a quick history lesson …

For more than a century from 1878-1994, generations of corrupt, self-serving white Democrats were exclusively to blame for the myriad problems plaguing the Palmetto State. Since 2001, however, legislative power has been held exclusively by white “Republicans” – many of whom simply flipped parties (albeit not governing philosophies) as a means of maintaining their power. These GOP politicians talk a big game on the campaign trial, but when it comes time to actually implement the principles they campaigned on … their resolve evaporates.

Not content with lying to (and selling out) their constituents, these “Republicans” have now begun to target the handful of GOP lawmakers who do have courage of their convictions – and the courage to call out the sellouts.

As I noted just this week, since obtaining their numerical supermajority following the 2022 elections, House GOP leaders have “done everything in their power to neuter the conservative wing of their party.”

That includes the removal of conservative Republicans who declined to sign a “loyalty oath” to the uniparty establishment. It also includes recent efforts to bribe challengers to run against members of the S.C. Freedom Caucus in the upcoming 2024 primary election – as well as a controversial new rules change intended to silence dissent on the floor of the S.C. House.

The goal of these moves? To preserve the status quo – i.e. passing recklessly large budgets, awarding massive crony capitalist handouts and appointing unqualified judges whose decisions materially erode public safety.

The next judge to be anointed? Former S.C. House minority leader – and 2018 Democratic gubernatorial nominee – James Smith. According to our sources, Smith has earned the support of a majority of “Republican” lawmakers in his bid for a S.C. circuit court judgeship.

Crazy, right? Smith ran one of the most left-of-center gubernatorial campaigns in South Carolina history – including promises to expand access to “safe, legal abortion.”

“James Smith is a vocal supporter and advocate for Planned Parenthood,” the organization noted in a press release endorsing his candidacy.

How, exactly, do GOP lawmakers plan to explain voting for Smith to their rabidly pro-life constituents?

(Click to view)

James Smith on the campaign trail in 2018. (Facebook)

Smith also campaigned in 2018 on a costly “Medicare-for-all” single-payer health care system – i.e. the exact proposal embraced by socialist U.S. senator Bernie Sanders.

Again … is that the sort of thing that plays well in a “Republican” primary?

And let’s not forget the quid pro quo that landed Smith his last cushy taxpayer-funded gig … or his duplicity in obtaining millions of dollars in federal contracts for disabled veterans (which he illegally passed along to non-veteran firms, according to a 2013 audit).

As he seeks a judgeship, Smith hasn’t been credibly challenged on any of these issues – except abortion. According to our sources, he met privately with several Freedom Caucus members recently and told them if elected he would not attempt to erode last summer’s S.C. supreme court decision upholding a six-week abortion ban.

Can’t wait until his friends at Planned Parenthood find out about that …

Seriously, though. This isn’t about abortion. It isn’t about socialized medicine. It isn’t even about Smith being shady as hell when it comes to taxpayer-funded jobs and contracts. It is about one thing: Republicans being two-faced hypocrites. Seriously … this is a party that loves to complain about activist, liberal judges. And yet in South Carolina, its members are the ones electing those judges.

My media outlet has been singling out certain votes as “litmus tests” for members of the S.C. General Assembly. While I am not sure whether a vote in favor of Smith’s judgeship will be one of those, I can say GOP lawmakers who support his bid are likely to face withering criticism from Republican primary voters.

As I was going to press with this story, though, reports began trickling in about what Democrats are up to in their efforts to push Smith’s opponent for this seat out of the race – which, if true, would mark yet another example of the rampant corruption that infects our state’s judicial selection process.

Stay tuned for more on the Democratic side of this equation in a future report …

