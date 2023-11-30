Freedom Caucus Chairman: GOP Establishment Bribing State House Candidates?

The battle for the heart and soul of South Carolina’s Republican Party continues …

Even as he sets his sights on our nation’s capital, South Carolina state representative Adam Morgan is continuing to make waves at the state capital in Columbia, S.C.

Morgan recently announced his bid for the Palmetto State’s fourth congressional district against scandal-ravaged incumbent William Timmons. Morgan is the leader of the S.C. Freedom Caucus, a group of conservative state lawmakers who have drawn the ire (and the fire) of “Republican” leaders by calling out their left-of-center voting records.

Earlier this year, Freedom Caucus members were expelled from the GOP for refusing to sign a “loyalty oath” intended to muzzle them from calling attention to the atrocious outcomes of their moderate colleagues. Morgan and other Freedom Caucus members have since been targeted in their districts by dark money mailings. Undeterred, the group’s leaders have kept the pressure up – and recently won a huge victory over the “Republican” establishment in federal court.

***

During a speech in Greenville, S.C. this week, Morgan upped the ante of acrimony – accusing GOP leaders of offering challengers $50,000 if they would run against Freedom Caucus members.

Wait … what?

That’s correct, according to this campaign.

“We have had candidates confirm House leadership has offered $50,000 to (them) for running against Freedom Caucus members,” one of Morgan’s advisors confirmed.

Is there any substance to this charge?

Initial indicators suggest so …

This media outlet spoke with a 2024 candidate who confirmed they were offered an amount very close to the one Morgan referenced if they agreed to refrain from joining the Freedom Caucus. A second candidate provided additional details which were consistent with Morgan’s statement.

Scenes from the statehouse in Columbia, S.C. on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. (Photo by Travis Bell/STATEHOUSE CAROLINA)

Morgan’s allegations were disputed by House GOP leaders, according to sources familiar with their reaction to his remarks.

One source close to the chamber’s leadership pointed out the House GOP caucus could only spend $5,000 per candidate each election cycle. As for the implication legislative leaders would personally pay candidates to run, that suggestion prompted a sharp rebuke.

“That is an absolute falsehood,” the source said.

Count on this news outlet to continue digging into these allegations – which could figure prominently in this spring’s battle between the Freedom Caucus and the GOP establishment. Also, count on us to keep our audience in the loop on the latest developments in Morgan’s bid to oust Timmons from congress.

***

***

