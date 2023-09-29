Tennessee Talks ‘Murdaugh’ Trash To South Carolina

Gamecock fans are going to have to get used to the trolling …

Earlier this month, the 2023 college football season kicked off with a decided ‘Murdaugh Murders’ twist. Our readers will recall ESPN’s popular College Gameday program landed in Charlotte, North Carolina ahead of the University of South Carolina Gamecocks season-opening loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels.

One of the signs featured prominently on that broadcast?

A picture of convicted killer Alex Murdaugh‘s family held by a group of Tar Heel fans. Of course that picture (.jpg) featured South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler‘s body superimposed in the image where the late Maggie Murdaugh once appeared.

If you thought that was bad, fans of the University of Tennessee Volunteers – who play host to South Carolina this weekend in Knoxville – appear to have one-upped North Carolina with this banner.

University of Tennessee football banner (Provided).

Gamecock fans haven’t been called out like this since former Vols’ coach Lane Kiffin told star wide receiver Alshon Jeffery he would wind up pumping gas if he went to South Carolina instead of coming to Tennessee.

With an international spotlight on him, Murdaugh was found guilty on March 2, 2023 of the savage slayings of his wife, Maggie, and their younger son, 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh on June 7, 2021 at Moselle – the family’s 1,700-acre hunting property straddling the Salkehatchie River on the border of Colleton and Hampton counties. The following day, S.C. circuit court judge Clifton Newman sentenced him to life behind bars.

Murdaugh is appealing his conviction, with his attorneys recently alleging jury tampering on the part of the clerk of court of Colleton County, Becky Hill.

What does the notorious murderer in South Carolina history have to do with Gamecock football?

Murdaugh was a walk-on at South Carolina – earning a roster spot as a backup free safety on the 1988 team. He was injured and did not earn a varsity letter, but three of his relatives did. Murdaugh’s great-grandfather, Randolph Murdaugh Sr., lettered from 1907-1909. His grandfather, Randolph Murdaugh Jr. was a letterman in 1935. Also, one of Murdaugh’s cousins – Alex G. Murdaugh – was a letterman at South Carolina in 1923.

Despite never lettering, in the aftermath of his trial some football fans derisively referred to Murdaugh as the “most famous South Carolina football player ever.”

