Alex Murdaugh To Plead Guilty In Federal Court

Convicted killer Richard Alex Murdaugh will soon add the title of convicted fraudster to his name. The infamous South Carolina lawyer-turned-family annihilator is expected to change his “not guilty” federal court plea to “guilty” at a hearing scheduled for September 21, 2023.

Murdaugh’s hearing is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. EDT at the Waring Judicial Center in Charleston, S.C. with U.S. district court judge Richard Gergel presiding over the proceedings.

News of the hearing was published to the federal court roster on Thursday afternoon. It was first reported by John Monk of The (Columbia, S.C.) State newspaper.

Murdaugh was convicted of the murders of his wife Maggie and son Paul in March – and subsequently received two life sentences.

On May 24, 2023, it was announced that a federal grand jury returned a 22-count indictment against Murdaugh for conspiracy, wire fraud, bank fraud, and money laundering for various schemes Murdaugh concocted to defraud clients of settlement funds from at least September 2005 until October 2021 – a month after the “roadside shooting” and Murdaugh’s termination from PMPED – the Hampton law firm at the center of many of the allegations.

***

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

On May 31, 2023, Murdaugh entered a plea of not guilty. Since that time, his attorneys have met with the Court on a couple of occasions – likely in an effort to negotiate a deal.

Following a telephone conference on June 23, 2023, Judge Gergel ruled that the case against Murdaugh would continue.

Today’s announcement scheduling a change of plea hearing, while not a complete surprise, signals the first admission of guilt on Murdaugh’s part in criminal proceedings.

After he resolves the federal case against him with a guilty plea, Murdaugh will still be up against 90-plus state charges that have yet to be scheduled for trial.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Callie Lyons (Provided)

Callie Lyons is a journalist, researcher, and author whose investigative work can be found in media outlets, publications, and documentaries all over the world – most recently in the Parisian newspaper Le Monde and a German documentary for ProSieben. Lyons also appears in Citizen Sleuth – a 2023 documentary exploring the genre of true crime.

*****

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

