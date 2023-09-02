College Gameday Goes Murdaugh?

The first 2023 installment of ESPN’s popular College Gameday program landed in Charlotte, North Carolina on Saturday morning ahead of tonight’s big game between the University of South Carolina Gamecocks and the No. 20/21 North Carolina Tar Heels.

Who made an appearance on the show?

Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh …

Well not Murdaugh himself (he’s currently misbehaving behind bars), but rather an image of the family annihilator and the family he was convicted of destroying – except with South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler superimposed in the image where the late Maggie Murdaugh once appeared.

Take a look …

(Click to view)

College football fans hold a picture of the Murdaugh family on the set of College Gameday in Charlotte, N.C. on September 2, 2023. (ESPN)

Several sources reported seeing the sign on the program – including one who snapped an image of it and sent it our way.

Murdaugh was found guilty on March 2, 2023 of the savage slayings of his wife and their younger son, 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh on June 7, 2021 at Moselle – the family’s 1,700-acre hunting property straddling the Salkehatchie River on the border of Colleton and Hampton counties. The following day, S.C. circuit court judge Clifton Newman sentenced him to life behind bars.

Murdaugh is appealing his conviction – and his attorneys have scheduled a press conference next week to provide some sort of an update on its status.

In the aftermath of his trial, some football fans derisively referred to Murdaugh as the “most famous South Carolina football player ever.” Murdaugh was a walk-on at South Carolina – earning a roster spot as a backup free safety on the 1988 team. He was injured and did not earn a varsity letter, but three of his relatives did. Murdaugh’s great-grandfather, Randolph Murdaugh Sr., lettered from 1907-1909. His grandfather, Randolph Murdaugh Jr. was a letterman in 1935.

Also, one of Murdaugh’s cousins – Alex G. Murdaugh – was a letterman at South Carolina in 1923.

Saturday morning’s show in Charlotte was Gameday‘s 440th episode – and the first-ever visit to a South Carolina-North Carolina game. The Gamecocks and Tar Heels kickoff at 7:30 p.m. EST today (September 2, 2023) at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. The game will be televised nationally on ABC with Sean McDonough (play-by-play), Greg McElroy (analyst), and Molly McGrath (sidelines) calling the action.

