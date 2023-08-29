Stephen Smith Case: Person Of Interest Behind Bars

One of the two persons of interest in connection with the still-unsolved 2015 murder of Stephen Smith of Hampton County, South Carolina is behind bars in the Palmetto State Lowcountry … albeit on unrelated charges. Twenty-six-year-old Patrick Austin Wilson of Brunson, S.C. was taken into custody in Greenville County on Friday, August 25, 2023 where he was held for four days prior to a bench trial being held on Tuesday (August 29, 2023) in Varnville, S.C.

The case has nothing to do with Smith’s death, though … or the famed Murdaugh family which has been so often linked to it.

Wilson was charged in late December 2022 with transporting alcohol in a motor vehicle with a broken seal. Hampton County magistrate Gwendolyn Bampfield found him guilty of this charge and issued a commitment order – though at this point the details of his sentencing are unknown.

The S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) – the agency investigating Smith’s murder – was not immediately available to comment on Wilson’s conviction on the alcohol charge.

Wilson was first named – along with Shawn Connolly, also of Brunson, S.C. – in a S.C. Highway Patrol (SCHP) “Multi-Disciplinary Accident Investigation Team” (MAIT) report on Smith’s death. Our media outlet exclusively published that document (.pdf) back in March. Shortly thereafter, we reported on Wilson and Connelly’s shared status as persons of interest in connection with the Smith case.

***

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

Smith’s body was discovered by a passing motorist (a tow truck driver) at approximately 4:00 a.m. EDT on July 8, 2015 in the middle of Sandy Run Road near Crocketville, S.C. Initially deemed gunshot wound – and later a vehicular hit-and-run – the subsequent investigation failed to come to a specific conclusion, fueling a barrage of wild tales.

Among them, there was widespread speculation that his death was somehow linked to the Murdaughs.

The investigation stalled for years over inconsistencies as to whether Smith was killed by a hit-and-run or other more nefarious means. One theory suggested he was struck with a baseball bat from the back of a moving truck.

Smith’s case has attracted international attention after it was prominently featured in the hit Netflix documentary, ‘Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal.’

What was the Murdaugh family’s connection to Smith’s death? It’s not immediately clear. According to 26-year-old Buster Murdaugh – who has been accused by many on social media of being involved in the crime – there is no connection.

“These baseless rumors of my involvement with Stephen and his death are false,” Murdaugh said in a statement released in March. “I unequivocally deny any involvement in his death.”

Still, the Murdaugh name peppered the MAIT report. For example: On December 18, 2015 – five months after Smith’s murder – SCHP investigators received a tip from Wilson’s self-described step-father, Darrell Williams of Varnville, S.C. According to Williams, Wilson informed him that Connelly was driving a vehicle which “struck and killed Stephen Smith.”

Who told him to share this information? Randy Murdaugh – the older brother of convicted killer Alex Murdaugh.

According to case notes contained in the MAIT report, Williams “stated that the reason he was passing this information on was because Randy Murdaugh told him to call.”

***

STEPHEN SMITH CASE FILES

***

Both Wilson and Connelly lived in the area near where Stephen Smith’s body was found, and as we noted back in March “information obtained by SLED investigators has reportedly drawn a sharper focus on them as potential suspects.”

As of this writing, though, none of that information has been disclosed.

There has been a renewed effort to solve the Stephen Smith case following the murder conviction of Alex Murdaugh in March. To that end, Smith’s body was exhumed in April and a second autopsy was performed on it in search of evidence.

Attorney Eric Bland, who represents Stephen Smith’s mother, let it be known back in June that a statewide grand jury was considering evidence in the case. Bland predicted there would be answers to some longstanding questions about Smith’s death before Labor Day.

This news outlet has independently confirmed the existence of a grand jury investigation into Smith’s death – although we have no information on the investigation’s timetable.

As our founding editor Will Folks has often noted, the crime scene on Sandy Run Road is “a study in contradictions.”

(Click to view)

Investigators on the scene of Stephen Smith‘s murder on July 8, 2015 (SCHP).

“The location of Smith’s body in the middle of the road was totally inconsistent with a vehicular strike – but the massive blood loss observed on the asphalt seemed inconsistent with him being murdered at another location,” Folks noted in a recent report.

According to our sources, the statewide grand jury has heard “critical evidence” related to Smith’s case – including evidence which “conclusively proves” Smith was killed at the site where his body was found.

Forensic expert Kenneth Kinsey has reportedly confirmed this assessment based on a review of the graphic crime scene photos of Smith’s murder. Kinsey was hired to review the evidence in this case as part of an independent investigation launched by Bland’s law firm.

The Smith case has been quiet for weeks.

In July, we reported on a TikTok video which claimed Wilson was on the run – and his roommate dead of an overdose – following information indicating the grand jury was looking to question him about the Smith homicide. However, the clip was removed from the platform after receiving perhaps more interest than was originally intended. The Tik Tok-er said Wilson and his roommate had been working at Jeff Lynch Appliances in Greenville, S.C.

Absent any official word from authorities, that information was largely treated as unfounded gossip.

The outcome of the grand jury investigation in the Stephen Smith homicide has yet to be made public. Meanwhile, Wilson has been charged with larceny over a the theft of tools and rifles from a Varnville home July 16, 2022. His trial on that charge is pending.

Stay tuned to this media outlet for the very latest developments in this unsolved murder mystery.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Callie Lyons (Provided)

Callie Lyons is a journalist, researcher, and author whose investigative work can be found in media outlets, publications, and documentaries all over the world – most recently in the Parisian newspaper Le Monde and a German documentary for ProSieben. Lyons also appears in Citizen Sleuth – a 2023 documentary exploring the genre of true crime.

*****

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

