So I was sick as the proverbial dog this week with Monkey Pox and couldn’t do the ‘Week In Review.’ Actually, I didn’t have Monkey Pox (that would have been one helluva story) – I had whatever crud my increasingly unruly brood of urchins brought home from their grimy, government-run schools.

As a result of this aforementioned crud, my ordinarily mellifluous voice was momentarily rendered … lugubrious?

Whatever the word, I couldn’t speak … so I followed the advice of Gwen Stefani and didn’t.

Luckily Dylan Nolan and Liz Farrell had a lot to talk about between the developments in the boat crash litigation and Liz’s experience in at a recent debate between congressional candidates Nancy Mace and Katie Arrington.

SHOW NOTES

FIRST CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT SHOWDOWN

SC01 Debate (article coming)

MURDAUGH MUDRDERS

Parker’s Attorney DMs Judge’s Clerk Over Instagram About Mallory Beach Case

