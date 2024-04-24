Pro-Palestine Protesters at the University of South Carolina

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

College campus protests have swept the nation in recent weeks as students protest Israel and their ongoing war with terrorist organization Hamas resulting from the group’s murderous incursion into Israel on October 7, 2023. Students at many of the nation’s top universities have organized near-militant movements, many of whom have physically harassed and injured Jewish students. University of South Carolina (USC) students organized their own demonstration this week, and FITSNews attended. Here’s what we saw.



When reporter Dylan Nolan arrived on campus it became clear to him that the best way to have open conversations with the demonstrators was to mingle in their midst in hopes of avoiding immediate ejection from the event. When Nolan was approached by a young man named Kyle handing out the group’s literature and inviting him to attend the rally, he took the opportunity to join the students.

Prior to the commencement of the formal program, students sat on the lawn between the Russell House student union and the fountain in front of the school’s library. One student painted while another lackadaisically played music from the Minecraft soundtrack on a Casio keyboard. A vast majority of the attendees seemed to have little interest in actively engaging with students not participating in the rally, with only the group’s organizers promoting the event or cause to passers by.

***

(Click to View)

University of South Carolina Students Gather to Protest Israel (Dylan Nolan/FITSNews)

While most students observed the conflagration with moderate interest, one young male in a baseball jersey loudly called the group antisemitic when asked if he’d like to join the event. An event organizer, who later told Nolan she wasn’t a student at the university, told the young man the group actually had Jewish students in their midst, referencing the presence of students from Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP).

This became evident when Joshua Cooper, a mathematics professor in the school’s college of arts and sciences began leading the group in a Jewish Passover Seder. Cooper told students a traditional Seder ritual takes as long as four hours, and that the ceremony is intended to be educational.

Cooper said the story of the Jew’s exodus from slavery in Israel “has played an important role in liberation struggles all around the world” emphasizing its importance “in african America.”

The professor produced bottles of grape juice, and explained kiddush, a ritual blessing of wine taken as a part of Seder to the students.

***

(Click to View)

Professor Joshua Cooper addresses the assembled students (Dylan Nolan/FITSNews)

The kiddush was the first of many stages in the ceremony, which included a ritual handwashing, matzah crackers, celery, horseradish and other symbolically significant elements. Cooper’s presentation of the ancient ritual grafted folksy anecdotes from his childhood with the postmodern perspective typical of liberal college students.

Cooper half-heartedly told the story of Passover “What was it, somehow uhh, the Israelites were tricked into going to Egypt, they were promised a good life, and eventually it turned into bondage.” Cooper added “this is all ahistorical, but whatever.”

***

(Click to View)

A rally attendee listens to the Seder ceremony (Dylan Nolan/FITSNews)

Although the ceremony lacked some of the dignity typically afforded to religious affairs, most students participated in good faith, seeming to enjoy the opportunity to learn about the Jewish tradition. What was never discussed directly by Cooper, was how he envisioned the Israel/Palestine conflict resolving.

When asked by Nolan after the event, Cooper spoke of a creating a single democratic state in the footprints of current Israel and Palestine. He acknowledged that this is political fantasy with the current governments of the United States and Israel in power, but emphasized that these coalitions are subject to change. Cooper didn’t predict what would come of the enmity between many Palestinians and Jews if this one state solution were implemented.

But Cooper wasn’t the last to speak, after more than half an hour of the Seder ritual, it was time for the activist leaders to address the group, and they took a more direct tone.

***

(Click to View)

A student named Alex addresses rally attendees (Dylan Nolan/FITSNews)

“Campuses are where revolutionaries thrive.” Said the young woman pictured above, she referenced the 1970’s anti Vietnam war protests “where students were able to shut down the Russell House to demand the Vietnam war end.”

She implored administrators to “divest from any Israeli rationales” adding that “its time to escalate our efforts, to double down, and double the stakes and continue demanding what we are here to do.”

She announced the group’s intent to “follow in the footsteps” of the Vietnam protesters by “occupying” the Russell House this Wednesday.

***

(Click to View)

Students posted signs bearing slogans across the meeting space (Dylan Nolan/FITSNews)

Alex, the student who welcomed Nolan, led a chant of “High discipline – high morale” telling students “as we go forward with this struggle we are going to act in unison, that means we are engaging in this struggle together, we are not engaging in this struggle as individuals, we are a collective.”

Alex, who was not the only attendee wearing “party for socialism and liberation” apparel, emphasized the collectivist goals of the group’s more ideologically driven members.

***

Intent on getting the perspective of a USC stakeholder disinclined to support the Palestinian cause, Nolan reached out to his former political science professor Dr. Josef Olmert. Olmert is the former Israeli Director of Communications under Prime Minister Yitzhak Shamir, and won the Daily Gamecock’s best professor award in 2019. Olmert vehemently contested the notion that the Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP) advocates spoke for most Jewish people on campus.

“The group known as JVP is recognized by the Anti Defamation League as a hate group. They may have a couple of Jewish supporters in campus and only one professor. Nationally they are a marginal Palestinian propaganda group, which in polls taken among Jews in the USA represent only a few people.”

According to Olmert at “USC the vast majority of Jewish students belong to GFI- Gamecocks for ISRAEL, and even some of the few participants in this cheap JVP propaganda trick were loyal members of GFI who were there to observe and report back to us. They informed that the spectacle was an unsuccessful joke.”

***

(Click to View)

Dr. Olmert (Via: CSPAN)

Olmert noted that “This group objects to the very existence of Israel and are using genocidal slogans which the U.S. House of Representatives acknowledged a few days ago are antisemitic.” Olmert noted that “The resolution by the way was drafted by a former USC student of mine.”

He praised South Carolina for being “one of the most friendly Pro Israel states in the Union. Some symbolic funny events like this one just tend to show and highlight this fact.”

“To sum up” Olmert said “GFI works for a peaceful solution, These guys preach racist hatred.”

If Olmert’s claims of GFI double-agents are true, between them and the author of this piece, it seems nearly a quarter of the rally’s attendees were there under false pretenses. While Olmert’s assertion that “these guys preach racist hatred” certainly seemed to accurately describe the some of the group’s most ideologically driven members, others seemed like they were there to support the progressive cause of the day more so than advocate for policy in the Middle East.

His contention that demonstrations like this illustrate the the support for Israel in South Carolina rings true when one compares this minuscule protest to the similarly-inspired, but far better attended, demonstrations erupting at universities across the nation.

***

Wow!



HAPPENING NOW.



Columbia University is witnessing a powerful moment: a MASSIVE faculty walkout in solidarity with students advocating for Palestine.pic.twitter.com/bjwgp1HTlf — sarah (@sahouraxo) April 22, 2024

***

The students intend to “occupy” the Russell House student union this Wednesday. It is unclear wether this is an event condoned by school administration, or a “takeover” style protest intended to force the university to take action against the group.

Should the protest grow contentious, count on FITSNews’ to bring you updates.

***

