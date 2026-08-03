S.C. Educators Exposed: Recent Revelations

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by ERIN PARROTT

***

As the South Carolina State Board of Education (SCSBE) continues to hold educators accountable for misconduct, FITSNews is continuing its ‘Educators Exposed’ series – examining the latest disciplinary actions and the impact of those actions on teacher and administrator certifications in the Palmetto State.

In May of 2026, the board considered disciplinary action against nine certified educators across South Carolina. While most cases stemmed from alleged breach-of-contract violations, one stood out after an educator received a consent order of suspension for allegedly providing students with hypodermic syringes containing a prescription medication.

In June of 2026, the board considered disciplinary action against seven certified educators across the Palmetto State, with most cases once again stemming from alleged breach-of-contract violations. Two cases, however, stood apart: one involving an educator who held a South Carolina certificate and received a permanent revocation following her arrest in Indiana on two counts of criminal sexual abuse, and another involving an educator who also held a South Carolina certificate and received a consent order of suspension after allegations he failed to maintain appropriate professional boundaries with students in North Carolina.

In July of 2026, the board considered disciplinary action against one certified educator as a result of their arrest for the felony charges of trafficking in marijuana and four counts of possession of a weapon during violent crime.

For this installment, the May case focuses on an educator from Orangeburg County, the June cases involve educators from Indiana and North Carolina, and the July case centers on an educator from Charleston County.

***

***

ROBIN JACKSON

Type: Consent Order of Suspension

Consent Order of Suspension Date: May 5, 2026

May 5, 2026 Certificate: 223985

223985 Allegation: Placed on administrative leave after giving students hypodermic syringes containing a prescription medication.

Placed on administrative leave after giving students hypodermic syringes containing a prescription medication. School: Orangeburg Wilikinson High School

Orangeburg Wilikinson High School District: Orangeburg County School District

Orangeburg County School District Status: Certificate suspended for two years.

On September 25, 2025, Robin Jackson was placed on administrative leave by the Orangeburg County School District after it was reported that she gave students hypodermic syringes containing a prescription medication. Specifically, Jackson provided two students with hypodermic needles containing blood thinners.

Jackson – who was a teacher at Orangeburg Wilkinson High School and has more than 23 years of educator experience – stated that she thought the needles were Halloween themed writing pens and were given to the students as incentives for their hard work, but they were prescription needles that she was in possession of.

The South Carolina State Board of Education voted to suspend Jackson’s educator certificate on May 5, 2026 for a period of two years.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

ERIN LEE FOLEY

Type: Order of Permanent Revocation

Order of Permanent Revocation Date: June 2, 2026

June 2, 2026 Certificate: 283300

283300 Allegation: Arrested on two counts of criminal sexual abuse in Edwardsville, Indiana.

Arrested on two counts of criminal sexual abuse in Edwardsville, Indiana. Status: Certificate permanently revoked.

On June 30, 2023, the S.C. State Board of Education learned that Erin Lee Foley – an educator who holds a South Carolina license and has over ten years of educator experience – was arrested in Edwardsville,

Indiana on two counts of criminal sexual abuse, a class 1 felony.

Nearly two years later on November 5, 2025, the board received a National Association of State Directors of Teacher Education and Certification (NASDTEC) notice that Foley’s Illinois educator certificate had been revoked following her subsequent conviction for aggravated sexual abuse in Madison County, Illinois.

Due to the evidence presented, the South Carolina State Board of Education considered this matter on June 2, 2026 – following a vote to permanently revoke Foley’s educator certificate, effective May 5, 2026.

***

MARK BRADLEY DAVIS

Type: Consent Order of Suspension

Consent Order of Suspension Date: June 2, 2026

June 2, 2026 Certificate: 232920

232920 Allegation: Failed to maintain appropriate professional boundaries in his interactions with students in North Carolina.

Failed to maintain appropriate professional boundaries in his interactions with students in North Carolina. Status: Certificate suspended for two years.

Mark Bradley Davis, a veteran educator with more than 18 years of experience, received a consent order of suspension from the South Carolina State Board of Education after disciplinary action stemming from his conduct while teaching in North Carolina.

Davis was employed by Brunswick County Schools in North Carolina when allegations arose that he engaged in inappropriate interactions with students. During the district’s investigation, officials also discovered that Davis had failed to disclose a prior South Carolina educator suspension for breach of contract on his employment application. Davis later admitted he omitted the information because he was trying to provide for his family before resigning from the district in October 2021.

Following his resignation, Davis communicated with a student on social media, making inappropriate comments about his departure and using profanity during the exchange. Following an investigation, the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction suspended his North Carolina teaching certificate for two years, concluding he had failed to maintain appropriate professional boundaries with students.

On June 2, 2026, the board accepted the consent order of suspension, suspending Davis’ South Carolina educator certificate following findings that he failed to maintain appropriate professional boundaries with students.

***

***

ZENIYAH MAHOGANY LAWRENCE

Type: Order of Summary Suspension

Order of Summary Suspension Date: July 23, 2026

July 23, 2026 Certificate: 322523

322523 Allegation: Arrested for the felony charges of trafficking marijuana and four counts of possession of a weapon during violent crime.

Arrested for the felony charges of trafficking marijuana and four counts of possession of a weapon during violent crime. District: Charleston County School District

Charleston County School District Status: Certificate summarily suspended pending due process.

On or about February 25, 2026, Zeniyah Mahogany Lawrence – a a school guidance counselor for Charleston County School District – was arrested for the felony charges of trafficking in marijuana greater than 10-pounds and less than 100-pounds, 1st offense and four counts of possession of a weapon during violent crime.

Lawrence, an educator with over two years of experience, resigned from the district in lieu of dismissal. On July 23, 2026, S.C. State Board of Education voted to suspend her educator certificate pending the outcome of the criminal proceedings.

***

FITSNews will continue its ongoing coverage of disciplinary actions by the S.C. State Board of Education, examining the individuals, institutions, and systemic gaps that enable educator misconduct.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Erin Parrott (Provided)

Erin Parrott is a Greenville, S.C. native who graduated from the University of South Carolina in 2025 with a bachelor degree in broadcast journalism. Got feedback or a tip for Erin? Email her here.

***

SOUND OFF…

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

