Greer Police Officer Fired For… Sleeping

Amid the fallout of a Flock Safety scandal, GPD has fired yet another officer. This time, it’s for napping and watching sports on duty.

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by ANDREW FANCHER

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A South Carolina police department, still reeling from a seismic Flock Safety scandal, has fired yet another officer. Only this time it wasn’t for allegedly stalking girlfriends via a third-party surveillance company, but for purportedly sneaking off to take naps and watch sports.

Bryant Ambrosio-Saldivar, 27, was over three years into his first law enforcement job at the Greer Police Department (GPD) when he was fired on July 9, 2026, following an internal affairs investigation that found he violated three of the department’s policies.

Those policies, according to the supervisors who filed his separation papers with the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy (SCCJA), included “unbecoming conduct,” “neglect of duty,” and, as advertised, “sleeping.”

Those same records spell out how he — allegedly — did it…

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“Officer Ambrosio went to a City of Greer Public Services facility while that facility was closed in order to remove himself from normal patrol duties without supervisory approval or knowledge,” the paperwork stated.

Drafted by GPD Sgt. Alexander Cooper, the paperwork further alleged Ambrosio-Saldivar spent 1.5 hours at the facility “on one occasion,” and nearly four hours there “on another.” As for what he was actually doing at this location, Cooper alleged he was either “passing the time” or “sleeping.”

Ambrosio-Saldivar’s alleged crimes against productivity don’t end there. His separation papers further stated he visited “the private residence of an acquaintance” while on duty “in order to watch sporting events.”

While Cooper claimed these escapades occurred on “multiple occasions,” he only specified one – which purportedly lasted nearly two hours .

For allegedly wasting nearly 7.5 hours of time during the specified incidents, Ambrosio-Saldivar was “discharged/fired” for reasons not involving misconduct and remains eligible for police hire elsewhere in the Palmetto State.

The same cannot be said of two of his former GPD colleagues, however, who were fired just weeks earlier for abusing the city’s Flock Safety camera system.

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RELATED | OFFICERS TERMINATED FOR ABUSING FLOCK CAMERAS

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As FITSNews exclusively reported, both Kareem Lynch, 28, and Sebastian Echeverry, 29, were stripped of their law enforcement certifications in late June after an audit found they’d been tracking license plates under false pretenses.

Lynch, a corporal, was specifically accused of tracking a subordinate with whom he had a “previous relationship.” Echeverry, meanwhile, was accused of using “deceitful and false” justifications to search the plates of several citizens, including, allegedly, an ex-girlfriend.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has since confirmed a criminal investigation into Lynch is “active and ongoing” as of this publishing.

As for transparency, the City of Greer did not acknowledge Lynch or Echeverry’s terminations until after FITSNews reported it, triggering a ripple effect of similar disclosures of Flock abuse at law enforcement agencies across the Palmetto State.

Ambrosio-Saldivar, meanwhile, appears to remain in the private sector, where we hope he’s finally getting enough sleep.

Write to Andy Fancher at andy@fitsnews.com.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Andrew Fancher outside the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office on May 23, 2025, the day Chuck Wright resigned as sheriff.

Andrew Fancher is a Lone Star Emmy Award–winning journalist from Dallas, Texas. He joined FITSNews in 2023 after leaving an NBC affiliate, where he served as on-air talent. His reporting focuses on public corruption in South Carolina, with an emphasis on law enforcement misconduct and abuse of power.

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