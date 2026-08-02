Former North Charleston Councilman Mike Brown Arrested On Civil Contempt Warrant

Former North Charleston councilman failed to comply with court orders tied to nearly $1 million Blue Note Bistro judgment, prompting issuance of bench warrant.

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by JENN WOOD

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Former North Charleston city councilman Michael A. Brown Sr. was arrested Friday after Charleston County deputies executed a bench warrant issued in a long-running civil contempt case connected to a nearly $1 million judgment against Brown and his former nightclub, The Blue Note Bistro.

According to Charleston County jail records, Brown, 47, was booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center at 10:58 a.m. on July 31, 2026, where he is being held on a bench warrant for contempt of court.

The arrest stems from an order issued by Charleston County Master-in-Equity Mikell R. Scarborough, who concluded Brown repeatedly failed to comply with court orders requiring him to disclose financial records and other information sought by plaintiffs attempting to collect on a $965,077.65 civil judgment.

Brown’s latest arrest comes just weeks after being sentenced to 24-month in federal prison for his role in the North Charleston public corruption scandal that sent multiple elected officials to prison.

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FROM CONTEMPT TO CUSTODY

The underlying civil judgment dates back to October 2023 and arose from litigation involving Brown, Blue Note Bistro and co-defendant Henry D. Smalls.

According to court records, Brown was ordered to produce five years’ worth of financial records — including bank statements, tax returns, deeds, vehicle titles and documents relating to any businesses he owned or controlled — as plaintiffs attempted to collect on the judgment.

After multiple extensions and an earlier contempt finding, the court determined Brown still had failed to comply.

In a June 10 order (.pdf), Scarborough found Brown’s noncompliance was willful, left in place a previously imposed $1,000 contempt fine, ordered Brown to pay $7,200 in attorneys’ fees, and gave him one final opportunity to comply before warning that a bench warrant would issue if he again failed to meet the court’s deadlines.

When plaintiffs later filed an affidavit alleging Brown still had not produced all required documents, the court followed through.

On July 23, Scarborough ordered (.pdf) that Brown be arrested and held until he purged his contempt by complying with the court’s directives, including providing outstanding financial records and a complete sworn accounting of his assets and income.

Just four days after the bench warrant was issued, Brown’s attorney asked the court to reconsider.

In a July 27 filing (.pdf), Brown’s attorney argued his client had since obtained additional bank records, vehicle titles and tax returns that had previously been unavailable. The motion also stated Brown was working to complete the accounting required by the court and asked the judge to recall the warrant while plaintiffs reviewed the newly produced materials.

The filing was unsuccessful in preventing Brown’s arrest.

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ANOTHER CHAPTER IN A LONG LEGAL SAGA

Brown’s arrest marks the latest chapter in the dramatic downfall of the former District 1 councilman.

Federal prosecutors indicted Brown in February 2025 as part of the FBI’s sweeping public corruption investigation into North Charleston City Hall. Prosecutors alleged he accepted cash in exchange for supporting a controversial rezoning proposal involving Sea Fox Boats and was captured on court-authorized wiretaps discussing expected payments before a city council vote.

Brown later pleaded guilty, resigned from office and was sentenced to 24 months in federal prison. His sentencing came alongside that of former councilman Jerome Heyward, who received a six-year prison sentence for orchestrating multiple bribery, extortion and kickback schemes.

Long before the corruption case, Brown’s Blue Note Bistro had been the subject of repeated lawsuits stemming from shootings, violent incidents and other disturbances that ultimately forced the nightclub to close.

Now, Brown’s legal troubles have expanded beyond the criminal case.

Under Judge Scarborough’s order, Brown will remain subject to the civil contempt proceedings unless and until he complies with the court’s directives, including producing the required financial records and a complete sworn accounting of his assets and income. The court will ultimately determine whether the documents Brown recently submitted satisfy those requirements and whether the bench warrant should be recalled.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Jenn Wood (Provided)

As a private investigator turned journalist, Jenn Wood brings a unique skill set to FITSNews as its research director. Known for her meticulous sourcing and victim-centered approach, she helps shape the newsroom’s most complex investigative stories while producing the FITSFiles and Cheer Incorporated podcasts. Jenn lives in South Carolina with her family, where her work continues to spotlight truth, accountability, and justice.

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