What to Watch For in This Week’s U.S. Senate Debates

Plus, the one word each candidate needs to focus on…

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by MARK POWELL

***

Any time candidates go before live television cameras just days before an election, the stakes are high. When they do so a week before a special primary – a primary no one saw coming, no less – those stakes shoot through the roof. One stumble or gaffe, one bad reaction or snarky attitude, one errant syllable or poorly timed comment – and an entire campaign can turn on a dime.

Much more than usual will be on the line on Monday and Tuesday nights (August 3-4, 2026) as a pair of back-to-back televised debates have been scheduled in the race to fill the seat vacated by the death of the late Lindsey Graham.

Republican voters are scheduled to go to the polls on August 11, 2026 – with early voting scheduled from Wednesday through Friday (August 5-7) from 8:30 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. EDT.

The drama begins on Monday night at WIS TV-10 (NBC – Columbia, S.C.). Other Gray Media stations around the state will simulcast that encounter, which kicks off at 7:00 p.m. EDT. U.S. seventh district congressman Russell Fry, fifth district congressman Ralph Norman, interim senator Darline Graham Nordone, Upstate businessman Mark Lynch and former two-term governor Mark Sanford will participate in the first debate.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

Twenty-four hours later, the same cast (minus Nordone) will reassemble in the Lowcountry for a second debate hosted by WCBD TV-2 (NBC – Charleston, S.C.). That encounter will also kick off at 7:00 p.m. EDT.

The second debate will be televised by Nexstar Media Group stations statewide.

Nordone is reportedly not participating in the second debate. Her campaign also reportedly rejected a bid by organizers of Monday’s event to add thirty minutes to its scheduled one-hour format.

Our audience will recall S.C. lieutenant governor Pamela Evette ditched several important debates in the run-up to June’s GOP gubernatorial primary – a decision which didn’t end well for her. Skipping such high-profile encounters not only creates opportunities for opponents to attack without fear of reprisal – but it also causes voters to wonder whether the candidates doing the skipping have something to hide.

As we prepare for these two gatherings, here is a look at each of the five participating candidates… along with a word that sums up the theme they want to impress upon voters.

***

***

RUSSELL FRY : PERSUASION

Solidly popular in his home district on the Palmetto State’s Grand Strand, the second-term U.S. representative is largely an unknown quantity to much of the party’s base elsewhere. That’s both a challenge and an opportunity, because he can introduce himself however he wishes to be seen.

To the MAGA faithful, Fry can say that while Nordone may have secured Donald Trump’s endorsement, nobody on the stage has a better track record of defending and sticking with him than he does. To traditional conservatives, he can say he is every bit as consistent on votes as Ralph Norman, but without all the D.C. Freedom Caucus baggage.

In short, Fry needs to persuade Republican voters he’s a viable alternative to two of his toughest opponents… while introducing himself on the statewide stage in the process.

***

***

DARLINE GRAHAM NORDONE : LEGACY

If you’ve ever lost a loved one, then you understand the great anguish our state’s newly minted senator is experiencing as she campaigns for the GOP nomination. Her message will be clear, direct, and simple: if you appreciated her late brother’s service, then a vote for her is a vote to carry on his legacy.

Anecdotal evidence is rapidly mounting that the Republican establishment is squarely in her corner. She has the huge strategic advantage of inheriting her late brother’s political organization — well schooled in winning elections — to wage this fight on her behalf, plus the necessary funding to pull it off as well.

However, expect Nordone to find herself on the hot seat when at least one rival presses her to explain her spotty voting record in recent GOP state primaries – and whether her candidacy is truly legitimate because of it.

Also, expect her (like Evette) to catch serious incoming fire if she indeed stays away from Tuesday’s debate as planned.

***

***

RALPH NORMAN : PERSEVERENCE

Norman is fresh off of a strong performance in June’s gubernatorial primary. Although he finished in third place, it was a solid showing – and he punctuated it with an impactful endorsement during the runoff phase of the race.

A case can be made that Norman very well might have made it to the runoff himself if just enough votes hadn’t been siphoned off of his right flank by Lowcountry multi-millionaire Rom Reddy.

Now Norman faces the unpleasant possibility it being “déjà vu all over again.” This time around, the danger is from Fry and – to a lesser extent – businessman Mark Lynch.

Norman will thusly be pulling double duty, keeping his existing base intact while working to convince other voters that he’s the real conservative in the race. His message will be simple: “stay the course and stick with me.”

***

***

MARK LYNCH : LOYALTY

Lynch’s dilemma is similar to Norman’s. Having opposed Graham in June’s statewide primary for this very seat, he gets a rare second bite at the apple. But the dynamics in August are far more complicated than they were in June.

In the earlier primary, Lynch had a respectable showing of 28.89% . However, it was a classic case of “that was then, this is now.” In June, a big chunk of that 28.89% wasn’t so much voting for Lynch as they were casting a protest vote against Graham.

That was especially true for fiscal conservatives.

But Graham is gone, and it’s a new ball game with new players. The fiscal conservatives we just mentioned have a champion in Norman; Fry appeals to them as well. Meaning this time they have choices.

Can Lynch hold his coalition together with so many new flavors in the mix? Early signs point to “no.”

***

***

MARK SANFORD : RELEVANCE

Initial reaction to Mark Sanford’s entry into this primary ranged from dumbfounded incredulity to outright side-splitting laughter. “Seriously, are you kidding?” was a common response.

That’s because the scandal-tarred Palmetto perennial candidate is the Energizer Bunny of state politics: He keeps going and going…

The problem? Nobody seems to care anymore when Sanford mounts a new campaign. An early 2000s retread will find it mighty hard for his voice to be heard among a crop of heavy hitters, most of whom don’t have to explain the twin train wrecks that their personal and political lives have become.

Sanford’s message is all about about achieving aspirational relevance – trying to get people to listen to his chronic naval gazing. But the unvarnished truth is South Carolina Republicans stopped listening to Mark Sanford a long time ago.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

J. Mark Powell is an award-winning former TV journalist, government communications veteran, and a political consultant. He is also an author and an avid Civil War enthusiast. Got a tip or a story idea for Mark? Email him at mark@fitsnews.com.

***

SOUND OFF…

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

