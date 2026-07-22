‘Devil in Disguise’: Fentanyl Kingpin Sentenced to Life in Prison

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by ERIN PARROTT

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South Carolina’s sweeping ‘Devil in Disguise‘ narcotics investigation has claimed several additional victories, according to attorney general Alan Wilson, the Palmetto State’s top prosecutor.

Wilson’s office announced on Monday (July 20, 2026) that drug trafficker Gerald Lee Whitner had been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after a Greenville County jury found him guilty of multiple high-level drug charges stemming from the a statewide grand jury investigation targeting fentanyl distribution across the Upstate.

Whitner was convicted on July 15, 2026, of trafficking fentanyl (28 grams or more) – conspiracy, trafficking cocaine (400 grams or more), trafficking fentanyl (28 grams or more), and trafficking methamphetamine (28 grams or more but less than 100 grams).

Following the verdict, S.C. circuit court judge R. Scott Sprouse imposed a mandatory life sentence.

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Whitner’s conviction marked the latest milestone in the attorney general’s ongoing ‘Devil in Disguise’ prosecution, a far-reaching probe that has grown into one of South Carolina’s largest fentanyl trafficking cases. It also sent a clear message, as two additional defendants tied to the case – Jerry Eugene Drummond and Steven Dupree Blakely – subsequently pleaded guilty to fentanyl trafficking and received sentences of fifteen years in prison.

“Fentanyl trafficking kills our citizens – plain and simple – and methamphetamine and cocaine trafficking spreads poison throughout our communities,” Wilson said in a statement announcing the news. “We will do everything we can to protect our communities from these lifelong drug dealers,”

Authorities previously said the investigation spanned five counties, involved more than 100 defendants and encompassed hundreds of narcotics-related charges – including several cases connected to fatal fentanyl overdoses.

Earlier this year, assistant attorney general Savanna Goude secured guilty pleas from multiple defendants connected to the operation – including several who received prison sentences of ten years or more. Goude, incidentally, was one of the lead prosecutors in the internationally watched double homicide trial of convicted killer (and alleged opioid abuser) Alex Murdaugh in 2023.

The “Devil in Disguise’ prosecutions center on an alleged drug network responsible for distributing fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine throughout the Upstate, with investigators tying portions of the conspiracy to multiple overdose deaths.

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RELATED | MULTIPLE CONVICTIONS SECURED

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“This life sentence sends a clear message that those who poison our communities with fentanyl and other deadly narcotics will be held fully accountable,” Wilson said in announcing the conviction.

The attorney general credited prosecutors from his office, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and numerous local law enforcement agencies whose multi-year investigation dismantled what officials have described as a significant regional drug trafficking organization.

Meanwhile, state grand jury chief Creighton Waters – the lead prosecutor in the Murdaugh case – hailed the conviction and guilty pleas as victories for the statewide grand jury and its law enforcement partners.

“A fentanyl drug trafficker is off the streets for good,” Waters said, referring to the sentence imposed on Whitner following his trial.

The ‘Devil in Disguise’ investigation remains active, with prosecutors continuing to pursue additional defendants.

As previously noted, the attorney general’s office is working this investigation in collaboration with SLED, the S.C. Thirteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the Greenville County Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit, the South Carolina National Guard Counterdrug Task Force, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, the Greenville County Coroner’s Office, the Pickens County Coroner’s Office, the Easley Police Department, the Pickens Police Department, the Greenville Police Department, the Traveler’s Rest Police Department and the Greer Police Department.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Erin Parrott (Provided)

Erin Parrott is a Greenville, S.C. native who graduated from the University of South Carolina in 2025 with a bachelor degree in broadcast journalism. Got feedback or a tip for Erin? Email her here.

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