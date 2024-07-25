Behind The Headlines: Why Mica Miller’s Heartbreaking Story Matters

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

From the moment FITSNews first reported on Mica Miller’s tragic death, people around the world have engaged in a massive deep dive into the life and tragic death of the 30-year old worship singer, aspiring missionary, and estranged wife of John-Paul Miller – the pastor and founder of Solid Rock Ministries in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Driving this search for answers is a need to understand how this young woman – who sounded so hopeful and full of faith in her social media posts – fell into such a deep despair. That’s not the only question that needs answering, either. Despite the determination by law enforcement that Mica’s death was self-inflicted, a storm of controversy continues to surround John-Paul Miller. The sentiment that he is somehow to blame for Mica’s death – whether directly or indirectly – has yet to subside, as evidenced the protesters who continue to gather outside of his church every Sunday.

The shouts of “Justice for Mica” continue to resonate far and wide …

“It’s no longer about how Mica died,” said Robbie Harvey, a content creator who has been on this case from the very beginning. “It’s about why Mica died.”

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

In an interview this week, Harvey and FITSNews research director Jenn Wood – two journalists who have been leading the coverage of this developing saga – discussed the importance of Mica’s story. As more information continues to come to light about Mica’s life and the stalking, harassment, coercive control and abuse she allegedly endured at the hands of her pastor-husband.

John-Paul denies any wrongdoing or mistreatment of Mica – and blames her mental health for their failed marriage and her eventual demise.

Why has Mica’s story resonated so deeply with so many people?

“In Mica you see your little sister, you see your best friend, you see a woman that was reaching out – she was looking for help,” Wood said. “In my opinion the system failed her. If that is one good thing that can come out of this and honor her legacy, I do think that people are so much more aware of this type of abuse and coercive control now and I’m hoping that movement towards legislation to prevent this really keeps that traction up.”

Three months after Mica was found in Lumber River State Park in North Carolina, her story is far from over.

Mica’s family is pushing for legislation to criminalize coercive control and terminal harassment. Following the initial investigation by the Robeson County sheriff’s office, at their request the Federal Bureau of Investigation is said to have launched a parallel investigation. There are also many civil matters making their way through court – and more are expected in the days, weeks and months to come.

***

***

Underlying it all is a single, simple question that begs to be answered: Will there be justice for Mica?

“I believe justice is coming,” Harvey said.

However, Harvey said the ongoing federal investigation is going to take some time – possibly a couple of years. That is partly because allegations continue to surface – and new witnesses and victims are emerging every week.

“We haven’t even seen the tip of the iceberg,” Harvey said. “Once the public knows everything that allegedly has happened over the past several decades they’ll no longer ask who pulled the trigger, they will simply know why the trigger was pulled. If it’s all true. And, it’s truly heartbreaking.”

In the interview, Wood and Harvey also discuss the challenges of covering Mica’s journey and their takes on John-Paul Miller’s recent interview on NewsNation, among other insights.

FITSNews continues to investigate every aspect of the case involving Mica Miller in order to bring you the latest developments. If you have information to share, reach out to research@fitsnews.com.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Callie Lyons (provided)

Callie Lyons is a journalist, researcher and author. Her 2007 book ‘Stain-Resistant, Nonstick, Waterproof and Lethal’ was the first to cover forever chemicals and their impact on communities – a story later told in the movie ‘Dark Waters’. Her investigative work has been featured in media outlets, publications, and documentaries all over the world. Lyons also appears in ‘Citizen Sleuth’ – a 2023 documentary exploring the genre of true crime.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

