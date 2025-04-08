Fugitive Wanted By U.S. Marshals Captured In South Carolina

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The U.S. Marshals‘ Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force (CRFTF) announced that a man wanted for a 2019 murder was captured and arrested last week in the South Carolina Upstate.

According to a release from the agency, 38-year-old Charles Ray Blevins of Williamson, West Virginia was among the agency’s fifteen most wanted fugitives. He was sought by the Kentucky State Police (KSP) for first-degree murder – and for being a felon in possession of a firearm – as well as by the West Virginia Department of Corrections (WVDOC) for a parole violation.

In 2009, Blevins was convicted of second-degree murder in West Virginia and was released on parole in 2019.

Following his release, he was accused of of shooting and killing a man in South Williamson, Kentucky, on July 6, 2019 – and warrants for his arrest were issued shortly thereafter on July 11, 2019.

Because Blevins was known to carry firearms, have access to body armor and because he previously stated he would never return to prison (but would instead engage in violence with any law enforcement officers who attempted to arrest him), U.S. Marshals investigators with the Eastern District of Kentucky’s Central Kentucky Fugitive Task Force and Southern District of West Virginia CUFFED Task Force requested that Blevins be elevated to “major case status” due to the potential danger he posed.

Recently, investigators in West Virginia and Kentucky learned Blevins had traveled to the Palmetto State. The provided a collateral lead to the CRFTF – where information was developed that Blevins was frequenting a residence in Gaffney.

Investigators began surveilling the residence and requested help from the USMS special operations group (SOG) due to Blevins’ previous actions and statements made against law enforcement.

During the apprehension operation, Blevins attempted to flee through the back of the house as SOG members approached, but fell and broke his leg. He was subsequently taken into custody without further incident.

“Mr. Blevins learned what fugitives have been learning since 1789,” said U.S. Marshal for the southern district of West Virginia Michael Baylous. “The United States Marshals Service never grows weary in its pursuit of justice.”

Due to his leg injury, Blevins was transported to a local hospital for treatment – but he will remain in USMS custody pending his extradition back to Kentucky to answer for his crimes, according to the release.

“Given the seriousness of Mr. Blevins’ alleged crimes, the threat he posed to the public, and his ability to avoid capture, it was critical that we bring him into custody swiftly and safely,” acting U.S. Marshals Service director Mark Pittella said. “This arrest, just before he was set to be named one of our 15 Most Wanted fugitives, speaks to the dedication and coordination of our Marshals Service personnel and the many law enforcement professionals who worked together to ensure he is held accountable and brought to justice.”

The Marshals thanked the Gaffney Police Department (GPD), the Rock Hill Police Department (RHPD), Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), York County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) and the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) for their assistance and support in capturing Blevins.

