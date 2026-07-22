Boat Dock Drowning: Rural S.C. Teen Charged With Murder

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by ERIN PARROTT

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A deadly confrontation at a rural McCormick County boat dock has resulted in a murder charge against a 17-year-old after investigators say he and another juvenile allegedly held a 13-year-old boy underwater until he drowned.

The South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced Tuesday (July 21, 2026) that 17-year-old Landen Austin Moore has been charged with murder in connection with the death of 13-year-old Daryl Lowry, following an investigation requested by the McCormick County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) .

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, the incident unfolded on Monday (July 20, 2026), at a boat dock in Modoc, S.C. after a physical altercation broke out involving Moore, Lowry and a 16-year-old juvenile.

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Investigators alleged the fight escalated after Lowry suffered knife lacerations during the confrontation, but the affidavit does not specify who inflicted the knife wounds or what sparked the altercation.

Authorities allege Moore and the 16-year-old then “unlawfully, intentionally, and with malice aforethought” murdered Lowry by holding him underwater until he became deceased, according to the warrant affidavit. Investigators say that conclusion is based on statements and evidence collected during the investigation.

Reporter Cody Alcorn first reported additional details from the arrest warrant, including that investigators believe both teenagers intentionally held Lowry underwater after he sustained the knife injuries.

Authorities have not publicly identified the 16-year-old because of the person’s age.

Moore was booked into the McCormick County detention center, while the 16-year-old was transported to the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice (SCDJJ). As of Tuesday, authorities had not announced any criminal charges against the younger teen.

SLED said its investigation remains active and ongoing, and additional information could be released as the case progresses. Prosecutions related to the case will be handled by the office of S.C. attorney general Alan Wilson.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Erin Parrott (Provided)

Erin Parrott is a Greenville, S.C. native who graduated from the University of South Carolina in 2025 with a bachelor degree in broadcast journalism. Got feedback or a tip for Erin? Email her here.

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