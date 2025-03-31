S.C. Freedom Caucus Blasts ‘Republican’ Tax Bill

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The goal of tax policy should be simple: Subsidizing core functions of government with maximum efficiency while imposing minimal burden on the economy and its citizens. The more of our hard-earned money individuals and small businesses can keep, the more we can invest in the economy and the more jobs and prosperity we can create.

This, in turn, reduces the need for dependency – and the bureaucratic state which inefficiently/corruptly administers the dependency economy.

It also stimulates growth in incomes, earnings and, yes… revenue back to the state.

In keeping with this ideal, FITSNews has spent decades advocating on behalf of lower taxes and less government – but for years we’ve been ignored by South Carolina’s leaders. Instead, “Republican” lawmakers have raised taxes, ballooned budgets and dramatically expanded welfare (corporate and otherwise).

This year was supposed to be different. This year was going to be different, we were promised.

Heading into the 2025 legislative session, so-called “Republican” leaders vowed that after years of sustained bureaucratic bloat real tax relief was on the way. Unfortunately, when their proposal belatedly dropped (two-thirds of the way through the 2025 legislative session) the envisioned relief was simply not there.

In fact for most middle class South Carolinians, the plan being pushed by Columbia politicians will likely wind up being a tax hike.

According to an analysis of the legislation prepared by the S.C. Freedom Caucus, the “Republican” bill – H. 4216 – would “constitute a huge tax hike for the majority of the state while offering a modest tax cut to the wealthy.”

“The most offensive part of this crony capitalism plan is that they are telling voters it will save them money,” a post from the caucus noted. “The bottom line is House leadership is lying to you.”

“They are marketing this bill as a decrease because it technically moves the income tax rate down but increases the money from which they can draw,” the caucus post added. “This specific formula will hurt lower and middle class families the most.”

Tax hikes on middle class income earners would climb by anywhere from $327 to $924 – hitting income levels ranging from $40,000 to $80,000 the hardest, per the Freedom Caucus analysis. Meanwhile, “relief” would not take effect until income levels hit $115,000 – and then it would total just $4 .

(S.C. Freedom Caucus)

“S.C. House Republican leadership would rather jump through hoops to figure out how to keep their revenue stream flowing to dole out your money for pet projects and wasteful spending,” the caucus noted. “(B)ut they know they are in hot water with voters for our highest in the Southeast tax rate, so they have conjured up a manipulation scheme to attempt to convince voters they are lowering taxes while they are actually robbing blue collar workers blind on the back end.”

Legislative leaders claim their bill would provide $200 million in net tax relief – out of a budget of $41.7 billion (and a year-over-year spending increase of $1.5 billion ). In fact, a fiscal impact statement (.pdf) released this week by the state asserted the legislation would yield a meager $216 million net tax cut.

But it’s not just the anemia of the “cut” in dollars – it’s the totally underwhelming scope of the package.

The same fiscal impact statement (again, prepared by the state) noted that 21.2% of tax returns would see no change in their state tax liability under the plan while 19.4% of returns would see a reduction totaling $1.15 billion .

The kicker? A whopping 59.4% of returns – six out of ten, essentially – would see an increased tax bill totaling $938.7 million .

Again, that isn’t Freedom Caucus “spin.” Those estimates came directly from the office of S.C. Revenue and Fiscal Affairs (SCRFA).

Who, exactly, is that supposed to benefit under such an arrangement?

Messages to the office of S.C. House speaker Murrell Smith did not immediately generate a response, however in the event we hear from House leadership about the current version of the bill – we will be sure to pass that along.

In the meantime, Freedom Caucus leaders are urging members of the House to remove their names as sponsors of the bill “until language is fixed… to ensure we are moving to a flat tax of 3.99% with no loopholes to hurt the middle class.”

“While I agree that a flat tax is a step in a good direction, we can’t raise taxes on the majority of the state,” Freedom Caucus chairman Jordan Pace wrote on X. “The way to cut taxes is to CUT SPENDING!”

Indeed. “Republicans” need to get serious about reducing the size and scope of government and sending real dollars back to the people. There is simply no time to waste on more of the same gimmickry.

