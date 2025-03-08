True Crime Updates, Corruption Exposed, Palmetto Lawsuit Reform Fight – Week In Review 3/8/2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The first week of March was an extremely busy one for our news team as we assessed the fallout from a chaotic murder trial, exposed more police and political corruption and saw major developments in a significant special interest fight at the South Carolina State House.

In our first segment, research director Jenn Wood and I discussed the latest on a trio of true crime sagas we’ve been covering – the ‘Rose Petal Murder,’ the Mica Francis Miller drama and the ‘Murdaugh Murders‘ crime and corruption saga.

Our Rose Petal segment led off the discussion, and included excerpts from an exclusive interview with Mark Moyer and Andrew Moorman – attorneys for convicted killer Zachary David Hughes. I spoke with Moyer and Moorman about several key aspects of last month’s high-profile trial – including Hughes’ decision to take the stand in his own defense. We also chatted about the prospects for Hughes’ forthcoming appeal of his murder conviction.

Be on the lookout for that full interview to drop early next week…

***

Next up, Andy Fancher detailed an explosive ‘Badge Gone Bad‘ feature story he published earlier this week – and addressed the significance of these stories in helping to hold law enforcement leaders accountable. Andy also provided several updates on a story he broke about a local politician getting busted for child sex crimes.

Finally, Dylan Nolan and I discussed the state of play related to the high-stakes battle over lawsuit reform at the S.C. State House – which tilted decisively in favor of the trial lawyer lobby this week.

***

***

