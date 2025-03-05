Deputy Under SLED Investigation, Caught In On-Duty Adultery Probe

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

State agents are investigating a South Carolina deputy following allegations of misconduct. But newly surfaced records reveal he was under surveillance by a private investigator months earlier—one who tracked his county-issued vehicle to multiple meetings with a married woman.

Deputy Darrel “Jay” Kicklighter Jr. became the subject of a state investigation on August 29, 2024, according to a spokeswoman for the S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED). While not disclosing specifics, she noted the probe was requested by his longtime employer.

“SLED’s investigation is active and ongoing,” noted the spokeswoman via email.

Kicklighter, who joined the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) in 2006, rose through the ranks over nearly two decades—earning sergeant in 2018 and lieutenant in 2021. However, a full service history was not immediately available through open-source intelligence.

“We can confirm an internal investigation and furthermore a request for SLED to investigate,” a GCSO spokesman told FITSNews via email. “Due to SLED’s ongoing investigation, we won’t elaborate on details in an effort to protect the integrity of their investigation.”

“YOU STUPID FUCK…”

Darrel “Jay” Kicklighter Jr. (Provided)

While officials attribute Kicklighter’s probe to “allegations of misconduct,” exclusive findings suggest a pattern of unchecked behavior—one that includes adultery, domestic disputes and at least one instance in which he “grabbed” his now estranged wife by the neck.

In a recorded conversation obtained by FITSNews, Kicklighter didn’t just deny the accusations—he spelled them out in brutal terms.

“I don’t cheat on you, I don’t tell you I love you and I don’t tell you I miss you,” Kicklighter said during the recorded exchange with his wife—a government employee. “If I tell you that shit, it’s to shut you the fuck up because I don’t want to talk to you.”

Unfazed by his wife’s pushback, the deputy kept on.

“Let me tell you something… Let me tell you something, and look me in the eye when I tell you this,” continued Kicklighter. “I should have beat you black and blue for the shit you did to me. So, when I grabbed you around your neck, and you said, ‘kill me—.’”

?? DEPUTY UNDER SLED INVESTIGATION, CAUGHT IN ON-DUTY ADULTERY PROBE



? Greenville County Sheriff’s Office (#GCSO)



State agents are investigating an Upstate deputy for “allegations of misconduct”—but newly obtained records reveal he was under surveillance months earlier.… pic.twitter.com/x4DFTXyejP — Andrew Fancher (@RealAndyFancher) March 5, 2025

Before the silence could settle, he delivered his final blow.

“You remember that, you stupid fuck?”

Though sources say he was referring to a March 7, 2024, domestic violence incident involving his wife, GCSO didn’t learn of the alleged assault until August 21—more than five months later.

While reasons for the delay remain unclear, it appears to have immediately triggered an internal investigation. According to a document obtained by FITSNews, the case was reviewed by GCSO’s Office of Professional Standards (OPS), which issued a sustained finding.

“A sustained finding is defined as follows: Investigation disclosed sufficient evidence to support the allegations in the complaint. The above-listed results were forwarded to the Sheriff for review,” according to investigators in the aforementioned document.

“SECRETIVE RELATIONSHIP…”

Darrel Kicklighter’s county-issued Chevrolet Tahoe, photographed during an alleged rendezvous with a married hairdresser. (Provided)

Three days after forwarding their findings, GCSO requested SLED intervention and placed Kicklighter on “administrative duty” pending the state’s investigation. But despite the apparent punishment, sources say he retained more authority than expected.

“He was on paid leave for months,” noted one of several witnesses. “He was eventually given his car back and is working at the training center. So I guess that’s administrative duty?”

Yet before his reassignment, newly uncovered documents reveal Kicklighter had already drawn scrutiny for a “secretive relationship” allegedly at taxpayer expense.

According to a February 19, 2024, report obtained by FITSNews, a private investigator followed Kicklighter’s county-issued vehicle and a married hair dresser across four locations throughout February—primarily during work hours.

Listed as the married woman’s “paramour,” Kicklighter’s county-issued Tahoe and the hair dresser’s SUV were observed in “the far corner of an empty parking lot” at an Upstate South Carolina college on Sunday, as well as at his secondary residence that Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

With timestamps documenting the alleged dalliances, FITSNews submitted a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request for Kicklighter’s timecards to determine whether he was clocked in at the time of his broad daylight rendezvous.

While GCSO eventually provided the deputy’s timecards—confirming he was on duty some of those days—his clock-in and clock-out times were conspicuously absent.

Amid that pending request, FITSNews contacted an attorney representing Kicklighter’s estranged wife, who provided the following statement:

“While we appreciate the opportunity to comment, there is ongoing litigation in this case. The rules of ethics prevent either me or my client from making a statement at this time.”

Amid swirling uncertainty, Kicklighter’s case is a stark reminder that allegations of misconduct, domestic violence and adultery don’t always strip the badge or holster the gun.

As SLED’s investigation continues, one question remains: How many officers across South Carolina are under scrutiny for felonious crimes—yet still collecting a paycheck?

This story may be updated.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Andrew Fancher in Mitchell County, N.C.

(Dynal Nolan/FITSNews)

Andrew Fancher is a Lone Star Emmy award-winning journalist from Dallas, Texas. Cut from a bloodline of outlaws and lawmen alike, he was the first of his family to graduate college which was accomplished with honors. Got a story idea or news tip for Andy? Email him directly and connect with him socially across Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

