Arrest warrants from the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) revealed shocking details about the alleged crimes of a Midlands councilman, who was arrested earlier this week on multiple child sex charges.

Erik K. Sickinger, the mayor pro tempore of Irmo, S.C., was arrested and booked into the Lexington County Detention Center on the afternoon of Tuesday, March 4, 2025 — one day after SLED agents issued seven warrants for his arrest.

First elected in 2020, the two term councilman is charged with three counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 16, two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and one count of luring, enticing or attempting to lure a child.

When FITSNews first broke the story on Tuesday, multiple media outlets rushed to report on it — including “legacy dumpster fire” WIS TV-10, which misreported key details about Sickinger’s political career.

Investigators say a 15-year-old boy confirmed his relationship with Sickinger during a forensic interview at the Dickerson Children’s Advocacy Center. SLED agents later linked the politician to the juvenile through communications found on Snapchat.

Citing Sickinger’s arrest warrants, investigators allege the politician “performed sexual intercourse” with the juvenile on multiple occasions between November 28, 2024, and January 3, 2025. He’s further accused of providing marijuana and alcohol, as well as taking the juvenile to get a tattoo during this period.

While the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department (LCSD) was eventually alerted to the allegations, a SLED spokeswoman confirmed Sickinger’s case had been referred to the statewide agency on February 6, 2025.

In less than four weeks, agents had gathered sufficient evidence to charge the sitting councilman with multiple felony offenses — including criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Due to conflicting news reports and the sudden disappearance of his charges from the public index, it remains unclear what six-figure amount Lexington County Magistrate Larry J. Saunders Jr. elected to set for Sickinger’s bond.

From what FITSNews was able to obtain from judicial records, his bond conditions include a ban on firearms, social media and internet use except for work-related purposes. He’s furthermore prohibited from contacting the victim, being around children and must surrender his passport.

In 2023, Sickinger secured another four-year term on Irmo Town Council before being appointed mayor pro tem under Mayor Bill Danielson.

Within months, he was also named to an intergovernmental agency of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC)—tasked with “providing guidance” on telecommunications issues affecting governments across the nation.

As of this publication, Sickinger remains not only incarcerated—but also an active member of Irmo Town Council.

“The charges against him are unrelated to his role as a council member,” the Town of Irmo stated in response to media inquiries on Tuesday. “As this is an active law enforcement matter, the Town will not be providing any further comment. All inquiries should be directed to SLED.”

As with any criminal case, the councilman is presumed innocent until proven guilty in court or until he accepts a plea deal admitting guilt.

His case will be prosecuted by the office of S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson.

This story may be updated.

