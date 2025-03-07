Domestic Violence: The Dangers Of Leaving And The Need To Have A Plan

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence (NCADV) reports that 1 in 4 women and 1 in 9 men in the U.S. experience severe intimate partner violence. Victims are most at risk when they try to leave their abuser, with studies showing 75% of intimate partner homicides occur after separation – or while the victim is trying to leave.

That’s why having a safety plan — a well-thought-out strategy tailored to each individual victim’s situation — is crucial.

Continuing our discussion in search of best practices for victims – a conversation inspired by the late Mica Francis Miller – I recently asked a retired South Carolina state law enforcement officer and expert in domestic violence training to share practical strategies for making a safe exit from a domestic abuse situation.

With years of experience responding to citizen calls and training members of law enforcement, Brian Bennett, has seen firsthand what works, what doesn’t and what victims and their loved ones need to know to navigate the complex and often dangerous path to safety. While every situation is different, Bennett offered general guidance that victims may find helpful as they develop plans specific to their own circumstances and needs.

***

***

TIMING IS EVERYTHING

Bennett said there are clear indicators of an escalation in danger – and warning signs that victims need to consider in preparing for an immediate exit. Strangulation is the number one predictor of future homicide. Suicidal statements made by the abuser are another red flag – as are threats to harm children, law enforcement, or other family members. Additionally, there are non-verbal cues that victims may recognize from an abuser that indicate increasing volatility.

***

ABUSERS FEAR LOSS OF CONTROL AND EXPOSURE

“Abusers have a need to control just about everything – particularly in intimate partner or domestic violence relationships, and when an abused person decides to leave that sense of control is being lost,” Bennett said. “Often, abusers hide their behavior using a public persona that doesn’t always match with their private actions… So once they’re exposed, their influence over the abused person and others starts to diminish, and they don’t want that.”

***

BE PREPARED

One essential component of safety planning is preparing a “go bag,” a discreetly stored emergency kit containing essential items that can help a victim in the event they decide to leave quickly. Bennett said this bag should include critical documents such as a driver’s license, passports, immigration documents, birth certificates, insurance cards, and copies of any court-issued protection or restraining orders. Include personal necessities like medications, a change of clothes, and hygiene items. Pack cash and gift cards for needs. Use a burner phone to maintain vital communication without being tracked. And keep the bag in a secure location.

When considering the contents of a “go bag,” do so with the goal of eliminating future hooks – or excuses an abuser can use to get the victim to re-engage over the retrieval of necessities.

***

EXIT STRATEGY

A well-developed safety plan should include multiple exit strategies because circumstances can change rapidly. Bennett said it is important to have a backup plan for a backup plan. Victims should identify safe locations where they can seek refuge.

Within the home, consider the space as it relates to protective barriers and be mindful of potential weapons of opportunity for self-defense.

Leaving an abusive relationship is a complex process, not a single event. Bennett said victims should keep their circle small – and avoid discussing their intentions on social media.

“The less people know, the better, because of the potential for accidental disclosure or the accidental sharing of information that can get back to the abuser,” Bennett said.

Direct phone calls should replace text messaging whenever possible, as digital communications can often be traced or saved and shared through screenshots.

***

SEVEN ATTEMPTS

It takes an average of seven attempts for a victim to leave an abusive situation – and those attempts can be emotionally draining not only for the victim, but also for loved ones trying to help. Bennett said abusers count on this – and use it against their victims.

Abusers create distance between victims and their support networks by manufacturing chaos to frustrate loved ones with the goal of eliminating a critical lifeline for them.

“Abusers count on friends and family becoming frustrated and cutting off availability,” Bennett said. “That is why if a tactic of isolation doesn’t work, the tactic of creating uncomfortable familial situations gets the family to move away on their own.”

Realizing this is fundamental to breaking the cycle of control, according to Bennett.

“Someone who is the target of abuse hears the words of the officers, friends and family that are saying, ‘this is not safe’, ‘this is not right’, ‘you deserve better,'” he said. “Almost without fail, every abused person that I’ve talked to said that they heard those words from friends or family – but when friends or family got frustrated they didn’t hear that anymore.”

***

Support from loved ones plays a pivotal role in a victim’s ability to leave an abusive situation safely. Emotional and practical assistance must be consistent and unwavering. Bennett said family and friends should avoid expressing frustration or judgment and instead focus on reinforcing the victim’s self-worth and strength. Many victims experience deep manipulation and psychological trauma, which makes it difficult for them to see their options clearly. Providing non-judgmental, patient support can make all the difference.

For more information and guidance, please view the entire conversation. If you have a question for Brian Bennett about issues related to surviving domestic abuse that you would like to see covered in our next conversation, email callie@fitsnews.com.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Callie Lyons (provided)

Callie Lyons is a journalist, researcher and author. Her 2007 book ‘Stain-Resistant, Nonstick, Waterproof and Lethal’ was the first to cover forever chemicals and their impact on communities – a story later told in the movie ‘Dark Waters.’ Her investigative work has been featured in media outlets, publications, and documentaries all over the world. Lyons also appears in ‘Citizen Sleuth’ – a 2023 documentary exploring the genre of true crime.

***

