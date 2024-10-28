Mica Miller Saga: Is ‘Solid Rock’ Becoming ‘Living Water?’

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Is beleaguered South Carolina pastor John-Paul Miller starting a new ministry? Or replacing his old one?

Six months after the death of his estranged wife – Mica Francis Miller – the pastor and founder of Myrtle Beach-based Solid Rock Ministries is making some business moves, according to filings submitted to the S.C. Secretary of State’s office.

To recap: Mica’s body was found with a gunshot wound to the head at 4:23 p.m. EST on April 27, 2024 at North Carolina’s Lumber River State Park – a sprawling 14,000-acre wilderness straddling this scenic blackwater river. Mica traveled to this remote location from Myrtle Beach earlier that day, and her body was discovered by police in a swampy area approximately forty meters away from where spent shell casings and her belongings were recovered.

Mica’s death was officially ruled a suicide by North Carolina investigators and medical examiners, but the bizarre manner in which her husband announced her passing – and subsequent allegations of harassment and abuse leveled against him in multiple court filings – raised doubts and put Miller squarely in the public’s crosshairs.

Mica’s death also sparked a reform movement. Protesters have gathered at Solid Rock every Sunday since she died clamoring for justice. These protesters – and Mica’s family – are pushing for “Mica’s Law,” reforms to the Palmetto State’s domestic violence laws which would criminalize coercive control and terminal harassment.

“I believe Mica’s passing started a fire in people who heard her story, connected in one way or another to it and want to see justice,” one content creator said. “Though we are six months into this, that fire is still burning strong. I pray that we continue to stay focused on the goal of justice for Mica and all potential victims.”

A few weeks ago, protesters noticed that all of the signage had been removed from the Solid Rock campus – leading many to wonder if a name change was in the works.

Last Wednesday (October 23, 2024,) John-Paul Miller formally updated the address of Solid Rock Ministries to its current location – 803 Howard Avenue – in paperwork filed with the secretary of state. Prior to this change, the business address for Solid Rock – unchanged since May of 2006 – had been the residential address Miller shared with his first wife, Alison.

Earlier this month, on October 17, 2024, Miller submitted paperwork related to the formation of another religious incorporation. His newest entity was christened ‘Living Water Church at Market Common‘ and, as of this writing, its business address is listed as Miller’s personal residence.

According to the articles of incorporation filed with the secretary of state, if the new religious corporation is dissolved, its assets would go to St. Delight Pentecostal Church. That is the church founded by the mother of Charles Randall – John-Paul’s mentor.

There are no board members named for the new entity except its founder – John-Paul Miller. An intent to file a 501(c)(3) nonprofit was also submitted to the secretary of state‘s office when the new religious entity was created. The 501(c)(3) attachment says the purpose of the nonprofit corporation is charitable, religious, educational and literary.

FITSNews continues to investigate the many threads surrounding the controversial death of Mica Francis Miller. Anyone with information is encouraged to reach out to research@fitsnews.com.

