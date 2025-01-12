Another Arctic Assault Is En Route

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

America was pelted with a pernicious series of Arctic blasts earlier this month – and while the impact wasn’t quite as severe as initially expected, the first month of 2025 is shaping up as the nation’s coldest January in at least fifteen years.

Meteorologists are currently assessing whether another major Arctic attack will descend upon the continental United States beginning this coming weekend (January 17-19, 2025) – and, if so, how severe it will be.

“After a pretty mundane week storm-wise, the pattern amplifies into next weekend and beyond,” meteorologist Jim Cantore wrote on X. “This not only brings a lot of COLD back to the USA, but also allows the POTENTIAL for another southern snow event next week. It could start with a front range BLIZZARD next weekend and evolve from there. It’s too early for any confidence in the details, but one of the things that troubles me is not only could we get more snow and ice, but this time it could be followed by more Arctic air which is crippling for southern states and really all involved if it happens. Lets see how it plays out, but some food for thought getting into (January 18) and beyond.”

Others were more blunt in their assessments.

“The polar vortex is about to unleash next weekend,” meteorologist Max Schuster wrote on X.

Whatever winds up transpiring, the frigid temperatures will no doubt be framed – as nearly all severe weather events of late are framed – as being caused exclusively by man-made climate change.

Facts be damned…

“So ubiquitous is the belief in man-made global warming (a.k.a. anthropogenic climate change) that to speak so much as a syllable against it is to open oneself up to hostility and ridicule,” I wrote in a post back in 2017. “Climate change ‘deniers’ in our society are derided as tin foil hat-wearing troglodytes, unenlightened rubes with no business participating in the marketplace of ideas.”

There’s also the issue of trying to have an informed debate on the issue within the current marketplace “climate.”

“You cannot argue with someone who interprets every single data point as confirmation of their view,” I noted back in 2019.

Which is exactly how the climate Nazis interpret every single data point they observe…

In fairness to those who do subscribe to global warming, last year was the hottest year on record worldwide – according to the National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI). Meanwhile, those who follow this outlet know we track temperatures here in the Palmetto State very closely – and have taken note of recent rising trends.

“The warmest year on record for the state is 2017, with an average temperature of 65.1 °F , and seven of the top ten warmest years have occurred since 2010,” a recent report (.pdf) issued by the S.C. Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) noted.

To the extent you believe carbon dioxide has been responsible for these increases, it’s important to recognize expanded natural gas infrastructure has been helping wean the nation off of coal – a CO2-heavy fuel – for the past two decades. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), energy-related CO2 emissions in our nation declined to 4.8 billion metric tons in 2023 – well below their peak of more than 6 billion metric tons in the early 2000s. Last year’s data is not yet available, but CO2 emissions were projected to decline by another 0.6% in 2024 per a report from the Global Carbon Project.

“These reductions were caused largely by reduced coal-fired electricity generation, as natural gas and solar power made up a larger portion of the generation mix,” EIA officials noted. “This change in the generation mix away from coal, which has the highest carbon intensity among fossil fuels, decreased electric power sector CO2 emissions by 7 percent relative to 2022.”

Great news, right? Sure… if it weren’t for China and other nations dramatically ramping up their CO2 emissions.

Anyway, as this latest polar vortex draws a bead on the United States keep it tuned to FITSNews for a conversation on weather, climate and energy issues you won’t find from the mainstream media.

And always count on your voice being heard…

