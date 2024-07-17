It’s Getting Hot In South Carolina

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

South Carolina’s capital city of Columbia likes to brag about being “famously hot.” According to a recent report from the S.C. Office of Resilience (SCOR), though, it’s not just the state capital.

The entire Palmetto State has experienced noticeable upticks on its thermostats over the last century-plus – increases which the SCOR report noted are “typical of the broader southeastern United States during the last 125 years” but lower than the global rise.

South Carolina’s increases have also been cyclical – evolving over decades.

“The state experienced a relatively warm period from the mid-1920s to the mid-1950s, a cooler period during the next three decades, and in increase since the early 1980s,” the report (.pdf) found. “Average temperature during the past 30 years is warmer than any other consecutive 30-year period in the record.”

Over the past century, South Carolina’s average annual temperature has climbed by just under one degree Fahrenheit – 0.9 °F to be precise. That includes a 0.8 °F increase in annual maximum temperature and a 1.0 °F increase in annual minimum temperature.

(S.C. Office of Resilience)

Of particular interest? Temperature increases in the last fifty years – and the last decade – have driven the overall spike in the mercury.

“While South Carolina’s average rate of temperature rise from 1895 to 2020 is lower than the average global rate, the 3°F increase in the most recent fifty years is comparable to or even higher than the global average increase,” the report found.

A subsequent report on heatwaves issued by the S.C. Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) revealed that three of the five hottest years on record between 1895-2021 occurred within the last eight years (2016, 2017 and 2019).

“The warmest year on record for the state is 2017, with an average temperature of 65.1 °F, and seven of the top ten warmest years have occurred since 2010,” the report (.pdf) noted.

Heatwaves refer to “extended periods of scorching weather relative to the normal temperatures of an area, which are a common occurrence in the Southeast,” according to SCDNR.

“Heatwaves can worsen drought conditions, stress agriculture and water resources, and impact human health,” the agency noted. “South Carolina has experienced multiple heatwaves since 1895, including significant events in July 1952, the summer of 1954, July 1977, August 1983, July 1986, August 2007, and June – July 2012.”

During the 2012 heat wave, South Carolina’s record-high temperature of 113 °F was recorded in Columbia. That broke the previous record of 111 °F set in September 1925 (and matched in June 1954).

As for future projections, the SCOR report linked all of its estimates to carbon dioxide emissions and, curiously, did not include a single scenario in which the state’s temperature failed to rise at a much faster rate than it has risen over the last century.

“In the lower emissions scenario, the ensemble average of all models projects an additional increase of 4°F … by 2100,” it noted. “It ranges from an increase of approximately 3°F in a cooler model to 5°F in a warmer model.”

And the higher emissions scenario?

“(It) leads to a much greater temperature increase – projected at 6°F, 8°F and 10°F during the 21st century,” according to the report.

For those of you new to our audience, this media outlet – and its guest columnists – have taken a dim view of climate change propaganda tied to carbon emissions. We’ve taken an even dimmer view of the propagandists who are jacking their carbon output while endorsing crippling limitations on vital energy creation.

I have also consistently championed the use of natural gas, which has been the real hero in reducing carbon emissions in the United States in recent years. Unfortunately, eco-radicals keep blocking the construction of natural gas pipelines – making it harder to connect these power sources to the grid.

Having said all of that, my outlet has also consistently championed the Biblical notion of stewardship – of maximizing natural resources (recycling and reusing them wherever possible) while exploring alternative forms of energy creation. I believe we have an obligation to shift our power grids as much as possible to renewables, but we cannot allow this transition to be driven by crony capitalism, government subsidization and oppressive over-regulation.

On this issue – and every issue – count on FITSNews to continue to host a conversation in which all intelligent perspectives are welcomed via our open microphone policy.

THE REPORT …

(S.C. Office of Resilience)

