The Rose Petal Murder – Week In Review 1/11/2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

As I’ve often stated, no true crime story FITSNews has ever covered has taken as many bizarre twists and turns as the horrifyingly graphic, disturbingly ritualistic ‘Rose Petal Murder.’

Either nothing about this story makes any sense… or the answer is staring everyone in the face.

The shockingly violent, seemingly random murder of 41-year-old Christina Parcell on the morning of October 13, 2021 prompted a wave of shock – and deluge of grief – in and around South Carolina’s Upstate. But what began as an unsolved murder mystery soon morphed into something entirely different as details regarding the victim – and other key players in the story – began to emerge.

Now, the narrative surrounding this horrific case has become so convoluted it’s legitimately difficult even for us to track… and we’ve been on it from the very beginning.

As Zachary Hughes – the accused killer in this multi-layered drama – prepares to stand trial, our research director Jenn Wood has been doing a deep dive into each of the key players tied to the case.

We’ve also got tons of great podcast content related to the story…

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

On this week’s episode of the Week in Review, Jenn sat down with Chad Ayers – former Greenville County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) master deputy and founder of Upstate security firm Proactive Response Group. Jenn and Chad discussed the crime scene, the investigation and some of whiplash-inducing narrative shifts that have followed from both.

After that, Jenn and I discussed the upcoming trial and how it could play both out for the accused and for his alleged co-conspirator in another case tied to this saga…

Hughes’ murder trial kicks off this coming Monday morning (January 13, 2025) at the Greenville County court house located at 305 E. North Street in Greenville. S.C. circuit court judge Patrick C. Fant III is presiding over the proceedings, with S.C. thirteenth circuit solicitor Walt Wilkins leading the prosecution team and defense attorneys Mark Moyer and Andrew Moorman representing Hughes.

Once again, a big thanks to everyone who tuned in this week and please remember – your support drives everything we do here at FITSNews. If you value independent, unapologetic coverage like this, please consider helping us out. As we continue seeking truth and holding those in power accountable for their actions, help us by subscribing today!

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and seven children.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

