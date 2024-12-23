Are Lowcountry Drive-By Shootings Linked?

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Law enforcement officers are investigating a trio of potentially related drive-by shootings in different parts of Colleton County, South Carolina.

According to a press release from the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), the first drive-by shooting occurred in the 9600 block of Bells Highway in Ruffin, S.C. shortly before 10:00 p.m. EST.

According to the CCSO release, “witnesses at a private party – at what appears to be the target residence – reported that gunshots originated from a small black sedan that was stopped on Bells Highway.”

“Evidence from the scene showed individuals at the party may have returned fire,” the release continued.

Two victims – whose identities have not been released – reportedly sustained gunshot wounds during the assault and were transported to Colleton Medical Center by private vehicles. One of the victims – an 18-year-old – sustained critical injuries, while the other adult victim suffered minor injuries.

Following the incident, the suspect vehicle fled the area in an unknown direction. It is not immediately clear whether the vehicle or its occupant(s) were struck by return gunfire.

Two hours after announcing its investigation into the first shooting, CCSO reported it was investigating another drive-by shooting at the Central Station convenience store – located at 11020 Cottageville Highway in Cottageville, S.C.

Deputies said they believed this shooting was related to the Bells Highway incident – and to still another shooting which took place inside the Walterboro, S.C. city limits on Sunday evening (December 22, 2024).

No information about the Walterboro shooting has been released publicly.

The Central Station shooting took place just before 12:00 p.m. EST and resulted in damage to three vehicles and a storage building located adjacent to the business. No one was wounded in this attack. However, according to authorities, the “target of this shooting resides at the same location that was the target of Sunday night’s shooting at Bells Highway.”

The suspect vehicle in the Cottageville shooting is an older model 2006-2012 light grey Chevy Impala with five star rims. It was last seen driving north on Highway 17-A toward Summerville, S.C., according to the release.

It’s been an incredibly violent year in Colleton County – with spasms of gang violence erupting across the region resulting in numerous fatalities. As CCSO continues its investigation, deputies are encouraging anyone with information about any of these incidents – or the whereabouts of the subject vehicle – to contact and cooperate with law enforcement.

Count on FITSNews to provide our audience with any pertinent updates to this story as soon as they become available. Also, count on us to continue tracking proposed legislation at the statewide level which would strengthen punishments for drive-by shootings.

