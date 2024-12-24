John-Paul Miller’s Church Land Swap

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Two parcels of land formerly owned by Solid Rock Ministries of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina are now under the ownership of Living Water Church. Both of these ostensibly faith-based entities were founded by John-Paul Miller, the controversial Palmetto State pastor whose bizarre announcement of his wife’s death eight months ago thrust him onto the international media stage.

And put his “ministries” under the microscope…

Mica’s body was discovered by police on Saturday April 27, 2024 in a swampy area of the Lumber River State Park near Orrum, N.C. Her body was found approximately forty meters away from where spent shell casings and her belongings were recovered. On April 28, 2024 – less than twelve hours after being notified of her death – her estranged husband delivered a sermon at Solid Rock which closed with a bizarre announcement of her passing. Miller told congregants not to discuss Mica’s death as they departed the church.

Mica died less than 48 hours after serving her husband with divorce papers, and subsequent court filings detailed allegations of abuse and harassment against Miller from multiple individuals – including his first wife. Recently released 911 calls and police dispatch logs have provided additional details related to these allegations.

According to Horry County land records, the property transfer was effectuated on December 13, 2024 when Living Water purchased the vacant lot – originally intended as a construction site for a new Solid Rock church.

Solid Rock purchased the property on August 24, 2023 for $610,000 from Salem Woods Holdings – which previously purchased it for $788,500 from Burroughs Chapin.

According to property records, Living Water acquired the property from Solid Rock for $5 .

On November 18, 2024, another new religious entity with ties to Miller was formed. Although the filing on record with the S.C. Secretary of State’s office does not bear his name, the registered agent is Molly Fleming – which is the name of John-Paul Miller’s maternal grandmother.

The initial filing for the entity used an address which did not exist, but was amended days ago to 3001 N Kings Hwy, Suite D #102 in Myrtle Beach. This is a property purchased by Mercy Church Ministries on November 20, 2024 for $155,000 .

Independent content creator Robbie Harvey recently contacted S.C Secretary of State Mark Hammond in an effort to determine if the filing for Mercy Church Ministries was fraudulent. Hammond told Harvey his office is investigating – and the outcome of that investigation will be handed over to agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

So far, federal officials have not confirmed whether they are investigating Miller for any financial-related crimes. Sources close to the investigation have only said the primary nexus of the inquiry involves allegations of “interstate domestic violence.”

Mica Miller’s suspected suicide was first reported by FITSNews on May 2, 2024. From there, the story exploded onto the national stage – fueling all manner of suspicion (most of it revolving around John-Paul Miller). Interest in the story reached a fever pitch on November 1, 2024 when FBI agents executed a search warrant on his Horry County home.

Count on FITSNews to keep our audience apprised of the latest developments related to this case.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Callie Lyons (provided)

Callie Lyons is a journalist, researcher and author. Her 2007 book ‘Stain-Resistant, Nonstick, Waterproof and Lethal’ was the first to cover forever chemicals and their impact on communities – a story later told in the movie ‘Dark Waters.’ Her investigative work has been featured in media outlets, publications, and documentaries all over the world. Lyons also appears in ‘Citizen Sleuth’ – a 2023 documentary exploring the genre of true crime.

