‘Republican’ Majority Set To Install #NeverTrumper In Key Staff Post

You don’t have to look far for signs which reveal the true nature of South Carolina “Republicans.” Consider their ongoing addiction to big government, their institutional enabling of corruption and their whorish devotion to corporate cronyism, to name just a few.

Oh, and let’s not forget party leaders’ ongoing efforts to oust the handful of GOP lawmakers who dare to stand on the principles the party purports to represent…

The Palmetto State may be bright red, but its legislature is anything but… and the anemic outcomes produced by this limp-wristed GOP “supermajority” bear witness to a deeper ideological anemia.

The latest indicator of the extent to which South Carolina Republicans are infected with left-leaning woke rot is the tale of S.C. House reading clerk James L. Mann “Bubba” Cromer Jr.

For those of you unfamiliar with the position of reading clerk, it is the No. 2 administrative post in the chamber – and is elected every two years by the members of the House of Representatives.

Cromer was elected reading clerk on December 1, 1998 – four years after the GOP claimed control of the House. He has continued in this role for the past 26 years, during which time “Republicans” have swelled their ranks within the chamber. While Cromer has made waves with some GOP lawmakers for his love of drag queens (and other public flamboyances), few minded his flair for the dramatic so long as he kept his political persuasion to himself and did his job within the chamber.

This most recent election cycle, however, Cromer came completely out of the closet – and some would say completely unhinged – as a hardcore #NeverTrumper. Throughout the 2024 election cycle, Cromer littered his Facebook feed with all manner of broadsides against U.S. president-elect Donald Trump and his running mate, vice president-elect JD Vance – touting his allegiance to the Kamala Harris/Tim Walz ticket.

When Trump won, Cromer posted how he was barely able to make it out of bed the next day…

Cromer also endorsed a Democrat over a Republican in a competitive House district, reportedly drawing the ire of the ruling GOP caucus (which invested heavily in unseating the Democrat candidate).

Certainly, Cromer is well within his right to endorse anyone he chooses – for president, state lawmaker or dogcatcher. He is also well within his right to express whatever views he chooses on his social media. But… are GOP lawmakers (who continue veering wildly to the left despite their “conservative” rhetoric) really obligated to continuing electing him? And continue giving him a six-figure, taxpayer-funded annual salary plus benefits?

No, they are not…

The upcoming election of House staffers is by no means worth labeling as a “litmus test” for members. The upcoming vote does not impact public policy, and has no bearing on the ideological direction of the chamber. FITSNews will be tracking and grading state lawmakers on their votes this year, but whom they choose to serve as their glorified errand boys is of no consequence to us.

It is telling, however – especially for S.C. House speaker Murrell Smith – and could be the first opportunity for conservative lawmakers relentlessly targeted by the establishment to showcase the true nature of the ruling “supermajority.”

