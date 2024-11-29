‘Reasonable Doubt’ Of South Carolina’s Judicial Integrity

Jean Toal’s ruling in Alex Murdaugh’s case could do more than unravel a conspiracy… it could set the Palmetto State’s judicial branch back decades.

It’s no secret South Carolina’s judicial branch of government wants convicted killer Alex Murdaugh to go away. Before his saga became a true crime cottage industry – and before his six-week trial for the murders of his wife and younger son turned into an internationally watched spectacle – his was a story of institutional corruption run amok.

Corruption which, for too long, has defined the Palmetto State judiciary…

Murdaugh was a crooked lawyer and corrupt assistant solicitor who leveraged his power, family connections and influence over the courts to steal millions of dollars from clients – and that’s the best construction of the situation.

A more plausible reading of the available evidence? That something far more nefarious was (and is) afoot as it related to Murdaugh’s erstwhile empire. I’m talking about a much deeper, more sophisticated web of crime and corruption involving gangs, drug traffickers, money launderers and perhaps – just perhaps – upstanding individuals inexorably linked to the institutions implicated (or complicit) in Murdaugh’s many scams. This is the web, incidentally, which state police, prosecutors and judges seem especially eager not to uncover.

Just this week, reporter John Monk of The (Columbia, S.C.) State newspaper filed an expansive piece digging into one particularly curious facet of their refusal to do so… the ongoing secrecy surrounding the decisive, last-minute dismissal of a juror from Murdaugh’s double homicide trial on March 2, 2023.

Why is the state so invested in keeping this information under wraps? And why is our highest court refusing to give a reason for its accommodation of the state’s secrecy?

There are serious, credible allegations that Murdaugh’s trial was not on the level – and that’s before we get to clear cut jury tampering by former Colleton County clerk of court Becky Hill. Hill’s tampering materially addressed the merits of the case and directly impacted a juror’s verdicts. Yet in a stunning rejection of federal and state constitutional standards related to such tampering – including her own standard – former chief justice Jean Toal inexplicably decided the guilty verdicts against Murdaugh would stand.

Why is such an obvious miscarriage of justice not generating more outrage? Especially after federal courts weighed in so decisively earlier this month – overturning the guilty verdicts of one of Murdaugh’s co-conspirators over a far less egregious jury issue?

Also, consider this: Toal’s decision to deny Murdaugh a new trial despite clear and compelling evidence of jury tampering did not occur in a vacuum… it happened against the backdrop of clear conflicts of interest involving state investigations, questionable designations by state prosecutors and the shadow of alleged institutional corruption involving the very state court system presiding over the whole mess.

All of it begs a fundamental question: Do South Carolina police, prosecutors and judges just not want to get to the bottom of this?

And if not… why not?

Make no mistake: As committed as FITSNews has been over the last three years in search of justice for Murdaugh’s victims (and accountability for him and all those who supported and enable his criminal acts), we will continue to be every bit as zealous in pursuing potentially orchestrated violations of his constitutional liberties – and attempts to cover those up.

Why? Because truth demands – and justice dictates – we do as much for any defendant. At the end of the day, if constitutional liberty is a conception worthy of defenestration as it relates to even one defendant – even the most contemptible defendant – we must defenestrate it for all defendants.

Which means none of our rights are worth a damn anymore…

While the many loose ends related to the Murdaugh story continue to frustrate and confound those committed to true justice, Toal’s ruling – as I noted in this piece – has become a lightning rod for the larger controversy. It has also become a potential point of unspooling for those in the broader “verdict protection” racket in South Carolina.

Why? Because in reaching so recklessly and missing the mark so widely in pursuit of preserving these verdicts, Toal has exposed herself – and the system propping her up – to a decisive federal rebuke.

In its order earlier this month vacating the federal convictions of Murdaugh’s co-conspirator, disgraced banker Russell Laffitte, the U.S. fourth circuit court of appeals on multiple occasions referenced the “heavy burden” carried by the government to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Sixth Amendment violations related to jury impartiality did not harm a defendant.

Most decisively, the judges determined the government had “not carried its heavy burden to show beyond a reasonable doubt that the Sixth Amendment violation was harmless.”

“The government bears the heavy burden of proving beyond a reasonable doubt that the error complained of did not contribute to the result obtained,” the judges wrote (.pdf).

In their review of the record of Laffitte’s trial, the fourth circuit judges “did not find that the government has shown beyond a reasonable doubt that the removal of (the juror) was harmless.”

These conclusions are explicit repudiations of Toal’s ruling – expressed, unambiguous rebukes of her findings of both law and fact in the Murdaugh case. They unilaterally affirm Toal committed judicial error in denying Murdaugh a new trial, at least insofar as the federal standard for Sixth Amendment violations is concerned.

Certainly, these are two different cases – two different types of cases, actually. Laffitte was directly appealing his federal convictions, whereas Murdaugh will (assuming the S.C. supreme court shoots him down) be submitting a habeas corpus motion asking the federal court to strike his state convictions. Murdaugh faces a substantially higher bar than Laffitte on that count, but Toal has dramatically increased the likelihood of him clearing it.

“In the Murdaugh case, (Toal) flagrantly flaunted the law – and not just ‘the law,’ but her own narrow interpretation of it – for what appears to have been the expressed purpose of reaching a preordained outcome,” I wrote last month. “Based on that, how on earth is she still allowed to sit in judgment over cases?”

“If Toal cannot be trusted to render verdicts based on the law in this case, how can she be trusted to uphold the law in other cases?” I added earlier this month.

This question is being asked with increasing frequency in Columbia, S.C. this holiday season… and is even sparking conversation among state lawmakers who are facing pressure to do more on the issue of judicial reform.

How will it all shake out? We shall see… but Toal’s apparent commitment to a preordained outcome as opposed to following the law has put the Palmetto State’s judicial system on very precarious footing indeed.

