South Carolina’s ‘Senator Boobs’ Don’t Care

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A newly elected South Carolina state senator has caused quite a stir with his custom-made vehicle – and an eye-catching sticker adorning its window.

He’s also letting those who criticize his swagger know he isn’t concerned with their flak…

Attorney Tom Fernandez of Summerville, S.C. rolled into the S.C. State House parking garage this week in a custom $200,000 , Kevlar-coated, 6X6 ‘Hellfire Apocalypse‘ – a modified Jeep Gladiator equipped with bulletproof skin, custom leather interior and a 6.4-liter, 500-horsepower V8 Hemi engine under the hood.

Take a look…

***

***

While Fernandez’s ride drew eyeballs – and prompted an X post from veteran State House reporter Maayan Schechter – a sticker mounting one of its side windows attracted even more attention.

“My other ride has huge boobs,” the sticker noted.

Take a look…

***

***

In the stuffy, faux genteel air of the S.C. State House, Fernandez’s ride – and its decal – prompted a veritable epidemic of pearl-clutching.

“There are a lot of people up at the State House who are upset about that sticker,” one former lawmaker told FITSNews, referring to the decal as “tasteless.”

“Nobody’s happy about stupid boob jokes coming from somebody who is supposed to be a leader,” the ex-lawmaker said. “He’s not a leader. He’s a juvenile, but he had to intend to offend with a message like that – especially bringing that message to the State House.”

“Most think it’s obnoxious and not appropriate for a senator to have,” another State House source concurred. “But then some think it’s hilarious.”

Speaking with FITSNews, Fernandez made it clear he wasn’t about to apologize, adding “if someone’s offended by it, I’ll say it twice.”

“What, are they jealous?” he said. “My wife has an F-cup and theirs are flat? I’m sorry you don’t have as much fun as I do.”

Hello!

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

“I’m sorry but I’m not going to bow down to any donors, I’m not going to bow to the establishment,” Fernandez continued. “I’m not being politically orthodox. I’ve committed myself to one term so if they attack me – I don’t care. They’re supposed to be focused on small government and instead they take a picture of my truck?”

Fernandez is one of thirteen new members of the Palmetto State Senate – a chamber the GOP has controlled since 2001. For the past two years, the Senate has been governed by a “Republican” supermajority – meaning the GOP has enjoyed a two-thirds majority over Democrats since the 2022 election.

Last week, the GOP’s supermajority expanded further when four incumbent Democrats were defeated – putting the current composition of the chamber at 33 “Republicans” and 13 Democrats. While that’s a massive edge, it remains to be seen whether this newer (and supposedly stronger) GOP supermajority will govern in a manner consistent with limited government principles, the Republican party platform or the conservative rhetoric its members espoused on the campaign trail.

With critical GOP leadership positions still held by “former” Democrats – and current Democrats still enjoying influential posts on key committees – there’s ample reason to question whether there will be any real shift in the ideological mooring of the chamber.

***

RELATED | SOUTH CAROLINA LEADERS PUNT ON SCHOOL CHOICE

***

Of the incoming members likely to insist upon such a shift – and likely to hold the GOP caucus accountable if it fails to do so – Fernandez’s name is at the top of the list.

A challenge he appears to relish.

“If they wanna attack me, so be it,” he said.

Fernandez narrowly defeated first-term incumbent Vernon Stephens to win S.C. Senate District 39 (.pdf) – a sprawling, mostly rural district which includes portions of Berkeley, Dorchester and Orangeburg counties. Fernandez edged Stephens with 50.95 percent of the vote – capturing a seat Democrats had held for decades.

Fernandez’s win was part of a surprise wave of GOP victories in rural seats – including attorney Everett Stubbs‘ win over incumbent Mike Fanning, U.S. Air Force (USAF) veteran Jeff Zell‘s victory over incumbent Kevin Johnson and farmer JD Chaplin‘s victory over powerful lawyer-legislator Gerald Malloy.

(Malloy, incidentally, is expected to challenge his loss).

Count on FITSNews to continue tracking the progress of the new GOP supermajority as it seeks to improve on the record of its “Republican” predecessors. And count on us to keep an eye on Fernandez and his fellow incoming lawmakers as they seek to make their mark on the Palmetto political process.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and seven children.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

