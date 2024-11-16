Missing Monkeys, Trump Fallout, Murdaugh Court Upheaval – Week In Review 11/16/2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

News from the animal kingdom dominated headlines this week, most notably the escape of nearly four dozen rhesus macaques from the Alpha Genesis research facility in Yemassee, South Carolina.

FITSNews research director Jenn Wood and I discussed the fallout from these missing monkeys – including economic and political drama accompanying the escape.

Speaking of fallout, special projects director Dylan Nolan and I continued to assess the implications of former U.S. president (and current president-elect) Donald Trump‘s historic victory over vice president Kamala Harris. Dylan and I delved into presidential appointments, MAGA trouble in the U.S. Senate and the economic headwinds Trump is facing as he prepares to take office, among other topics.

Finally, Jenn and I broke down an extremely busy week related to the ‘Murdaugh Murders’ crime and corruption saga – led by the U.S. fourth circuit court of appeals’ decision to vacate the guilty verdicts entered two years ago against accused fraudster Russell Laffitte, a key cog in convicted killer Alex Murdaugh’s web of crime and corruption.

What does Laffitte’s new trial mean for Murdaugh’s bid to have his own convictions tossed?

More than you might think…

