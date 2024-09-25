South Carolina Legislative Leaders Punt On School Choice

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The leaders of South Carolina’s “Republican” supermajorities have decided not to challenge a controversial supreme court ruling that struck down a fledgling school choice program earlier this month on specious grounds.

“After careful consideration, we have decided not to request a rehearing from the supreme court,” S.C. Senate president Thomas Alexander and S.C. House speaker Murrell Smith said in a joint statement released on Wednesday afternoon (September 25, 2024).

As I reported at the time, the high court – or at least an iteration of it which included an acting justice and a now-former chief justice – struck down broad sections of the Education Scholarship Trust Fund (ESTF) – a program created last year by lawmakers and administered by the S.C. Department of Education (SCDE) which provided roughly 5,000 academic scholarships totaling $6,000 apiece for eligible K-12 students.

That was a mere $30 million worth of school choice… out of a total state education budget of nearly $14 billion .

Adding insult to injury, the court ruled the program unconstitutional just days into the 2024-2025 school year – disrupting the plans of thousands of South Carolina families and forcing many of them to re-enroll their children in failing government-run schools.

***

Justice Garrison Hill and a narrow majority of the court concluded that tuition payments from the ESTF constituted a “direct benefit” to private education institutions – a view roundly rebuked by new chief justice John Kittredge and John Few, who affirmed the legislature’s right to establish a choice program in which parents make that decision.

“Our constitution allows the legislature — and only the legislature — to make this policy decision,” Kittredge wrote in a dissent joined by Few.

Unfortunately, legislative leaders are disinclined to stand up for their right to do so.

“While we strongly disagree with the majority’s decision, believing it to have misinterpreted both the intent of the framers of our state constitution and previous Supreme Court rulings, we do not believe that seeking a rehearing would alter the outcome,” Alexander and Smith wrote. “More importantly, it would not provide immediate relief to the thousands of children who now face being removed from their current schools because of the Court’s decision. Further delays caused by continuing this litigation will not help the students for whom the legislature intended to provide hope and opportunity.”

According to the legislative leaders, they intend to “address the consequences of the court’s opinion and correct the course.”

“To accomplish that goal, both the House of Representatives and the Senate will each begin working to find a way to restore the opportunities these students deserve and unfortunately lost,” they noted. “Our highest priority when the General Assembly reconvenes in January is to ensure that families have educational choice and that funding for other educational programs that have been relied upon by so many South Carolinians for decades are secured for the future.”

Highest priority, eh?

You better believe our media outlet is going to hold them to that…

***

***

