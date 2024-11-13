Snowflake Coping: Milk, Cookies, Coloring And Legos

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by PRIOLEAU ALEXANDER

In June of 1918, United States Marines engaged German soldiers at Belleau Wood, France. The 26-day battle ended with men fighting with knives and entrenching tools, literally hacking each other to death. Surviving German soldiers likened the encounter to fighting “Hounds from Hell,” which is the source of the Corps’ beloved nickname, “Devil Dogs.”

Fifty years ago, the United States Army stormed the beaches of Normandy, France. It was a frontal assault – one in which young men stepped out of landing craft, waded ashore, and faced off against combat-tested Germans – who’d been waiting and planning for their arrival. The casualties were horrifying, but the landing craft kept coming – and the Army won the day.

In the same war, Marines landed on the atoll of Tarawa. Such were the fortifications on this strategic ring of islands that the Japanese admiral in charge declared “a million men couldn’t take Tarawa in 1,000 years.” It took 4,000 Marines three days. One Japanese officer who survived the battle journaled that as the Marines rushed the beachhead, one of his enlisted men said to him, “the gods of death have come.”

On November 5, 2024, Georgetown University’s director of student engagement sent out an email to students that said, “In recognition of these stressful times, all community members are welcome to gather… in the third floor commons to take a much-needed break, joining us for mindfulness activities and snacks throughout the day.”

The agenda for the day was as follows:

10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m.: Tea, Cocoa, and Self-Care

11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.: Legos Station

12:00 p.m.-1:00 p.m.: Healthy Treats and Healthy Habits

1:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m.: Coloring and Mindfulness Exercises

2:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m.: Milk and Cookies

4:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m.: Legos and Coloring

5:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m.: Snacks and Self-Guided Meditation

Despite the thousands of words of contempt I’ve directed to the vapid, effete, latte-sipping snowflakes currently enrolled in America’s “elite universities,” even I am stunned. I literally could not have created such an agenda, even in my most satirical moments.

Cocoa? Milk and Cookies? I doubt even the Great One P.J. O’Rourke could have dreamt up such pathetic list of “activities.” And not only that, they broadcast this day of “self-care” as if it was normal… and students participated, as if doing so wouldn’t result in sane America exploding with laughter at them.

But, those halcyon days of butterfly kisses are over, and these sad little bedwetters better be prepared to spend a decade living in their parents’ basement, subsisting on grilled cheese sandwiches and tomato soup. A member of the Georgetown class of ’25 could apply for a job with the ACLU, and even those commies will say:

“Georgetown, ‘25? You mean you were in the Cocoa and Cookies Class? This probably isn’t a good fit for you. We fight for a lot of lost causes, and our crayons and Legos budget isn’t going to be up to your standards.”

On November 4, I was in a deep funk, sure that the Left would steal the White House again. Yet, low and behold, more than ten million fewer Democrat votes materialized in this election, and their numbers dropped back to where they were when they most popular president in modern history – Barack Obama.

I just can’t imagine where those ten+ million Biden voters went. It’s almost like they vanished into thin air. As a result, Donald Trump obliterated Kamala Harris in both the popular vote and the electoral college.

Why? Because Blacks, Whites, Hispanics, Union Workers and a whole bunch of LG-folk are sick of living in a country where “cocoa and Crayons” are considered a normal response to tough times. Not get blown up by a hand-grenade tough times… just not everyone agrees with you hard.

Does anyone believe the enlisted gays and lesbians serving in the military – who are being sent to places where they might die – think being known as a nation where “Milk and Cookies” are served to appease the feelings of idiots is a good thing? Does anyone think these men and women got self-care time during basic training?

Nope… that kind of idiocy is reserved for a few in the officer corps, because some of them no doubt went to universities that issued them a blankie, and piped bedtime stories into the dorms.

No, America spoke, loud and clear. And there are gonna be a lot of hurt feelings in the next four years. Trump isn’t going to “suspend the Constitution,” “kill Liz Cheney,” or “imprison his political rivals.”

But you know what he is going to do?

Gut the waste in permanent Washington, and root out the corruption.

Put people guilty of crimes on trial, as well as the Attorneys General who attempt to continue denying the President his Constitutional rights.

Lay waste to the leadership within the DOJ, FBI, SS, NSA, and Homeland Security—all responsible for the weaponization of their departments, and the use of their minions to destroy the lives of innocent people.

Call to account the people who participated in the various hoaxes used to derail his first administration, as well as Anthony Fauci for his endless web of lies about the Kung-flu.

Pardon those specific January 6th participants who were guilty of nothing more than misdemeanor trespassing, and investigate the Capitol Police Chief’s claim that the entire event was “a set-up” by the federal government… and investigate as well as the soon-to-be-gigantic scandal surrounding the bomb placed outside the DNC headquarters.

There are hundreds of people – if not thousands – who will resign between now and inauguration, in hopes this act of contrition and submission will spare them from righteous criminal prosecution. And it very well might – if President Trump has a heart more forgiving than mine.

Never-Trumper and RINOs will soon become born-again Trump supporters, because they got the message that America wants its sanity back — but only after the message got shoved down their throats, of course.

Some of the smarter Democrats — who were forced to vote in lockstep with the leftist lunatics in leadership — well, they’re gonna start drifting towards the center, and we’ll finally see them vote what they think versus voting the party line. Given this coming change, I think it’s safe to say Trump won’t get impeached this term.

This tidal wave of rejection is almost too hilarious to comprehend. Can you imagine spending four years standing for causes so deviant and ridiculous you lose every swing state?

The Far Left, which brought this onto the entire Democratic party, will continue to fight for the rights of Drag Queens to grind on little children during “story hour.” They’ll keep supporting college students’ need for cookies and milk. Their hyper-commitment to identity politics will remain unwavering.

And hopefully the mainstream Democrats will remain too scared to push back – and we’ll have at least twelve years of conservative rule to repair the damage they’ve done.

If they’re smart, however, they’ll lay low, and never again speak of the days of BLM riots, DEI, ESG investing, the pampering of those with gender dysphoria, defunding the police, tearing down statues, January 6, third-term abortions, Critical Race Theory, or vaccine mandates. After a few years — maybe as few as four — Democrats can rebrand themselves as a party that doesn’t hate the common man.

Or at the very least, a party that knows what a man is – and isn’t.

I doubt you can, of course, because it’s hard to be deprogrammed after so many years in a demonic death cult. But unless you want to say irrelevant until Baron Trump is inaugurated, you ought to try.

