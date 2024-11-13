Can South Carolina’s Republican Supermajority Unite Behind Small Businesses?

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by DIANE HARDY

We are all very well aware of the warring factions in Washington, D.C., but not everyone is aware of the battle raging within the Republican party at the South Carolina State House. The Mom and Pop Alliance of SC – and Mom and Pop Advocacy – exist to promote the interests of South Carolina’s hard-working family businesses. Whether it be the need to protect bars, restaurants and all businesses from unfair lawsuits, decreasing regulation on businesses, or exempting mom-and-pop durable medical equipment providers from an unfair tax – we help bring these issues to light and to seek common sense legislative solutions.

Despite a supermajority Republican legislature in South Carolina, our mission of promoting pro-small business legislation is made more difficult by the division within the party.

Our organization would like to see a robust discussion of returning more money to the citizens and small business owners of South Carolina through a more accelerated lowering of state income tax rates. Unfortunately, in the S.C. State House there is a long history of legislators being strongly discouraged from challenging the state budgetary process, and it seems to be almost sacrilegious to question or seek any debate on large economic development incentive packages given to big international corporations.

This was clearly evidenced by a video clip from the S.C. House floor last year (click HERE to see the video). This clip, featuring S.C. Freedom Caucus chair Adam Morgan explaining the retribution he received for listening to his constituents, garnered international attention and over fifty million views, yet legislators aligned with the Freedom Caucus are often treated as second-class citizens in our State House.

Viral video clips are one thing, but what do the people of the Palmetto State want? This question was answered in our primary elections in June. Much money and effort were expended to unseat “disruptive” Freedom Caucus members, but not one lost their seat. Rather, the Caucus gained seats.

Because of the GOP supermajority in South Carolina, our organization needs to work closely with all Republicans – but this division within the governing party makes our work of introducing good, common-sense legislation of less regulation and lower taxes on behalf of small business much more difficult. Clearly, this dysfunction is not good for our state as a whole.

Our small business advocacy organization is not picking a side, but of course we support greater transparency and open debate. We believe both “sides” are pro-small-business – and want to do what is right by them. We believe both “sides” offer valuable input in seeking solutions to the burdens placed on small business and want what is best for South Carolina.

We have been advised, by people who know the inner workings of the State House well, that it would be unwise to have any of our bills introduced by legislators associated with the Freedom Caucus because anything introduced by them is automatically deemed “dead on arrival.” We hope this is not true – and we hope support of small business is the one issue that can help bring these two factions together.

The Mom and Pop Alliance and Mom and Pop Advocacy are willing and ready to work with any legislator – Democrat or Republican – to seek pro-free-market, pro-small-businesses policies to benefit all of South Carolina’s hard-working family-owned businesses.

We were pleased to see both Freedom Caucus and non-Freedom Caucus legislators attended our recent Mom and Pop Annual Dinner. Hopefully, 2025 will be the year that our Republican supermajority can come together as a true, functional majority – and perhaps steadfastly supporting small business is the issue that can unite all of us.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Diane Hardy is a former nurse anesthetist turned entrepreneur, who opened a franchise at Verdae in Greenville over seven years ago. She is executive director of the Mom and Pop Alliance of SC, which she founded during Covid upon discovering South Carolina’s almost 400,000 small businesses had little representation in our State House. The Alliance provides education, communication, and advocacy for SC’s family-owned businesses. Her passion for South Carolina’s small business is strong, and as such she donates her time to the organization, accepting no salary or government funding. Her love for our state isn’t new. Before launching the Mom and Pop Alliance she was the founder and host of The Palmetto Panel (2014-2019), an annual statewide conference highlighting issues impacting South Carolina. Diane has a bachelor’s degree in nursing and psychology from Michigan State as well as a master’s degree from MUSC.

