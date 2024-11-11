Update: Eighteen South Carolina Monkeys Remain On The Loose

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

More than half of the monkeys which escaped from a South Carolina research facility last week have been successfully recovered and returned to captivity, according to a statement from local law enforcement.

In an updated entry on its Facebook page dated Sunday afternoon (November 10, 2024), the Yemassee Police Department (YPD) announced that 25 of the 43 rhesus macaque primates that escaped from the Alpha Genesis lab last Wednesday were back on-site.

“Veterinarians have been diligently conducting thorough wellness exams throughout the day,” the latest update noted. “Initial reports from the veterinary team indicate that all recovered animals are in good health.”

The saga of the primates – who fled the so-called “Monkey Farm” last Wednesday (November 6, 2024) – has captured the nation’s attention. It has also sparked a barrage of memes and a cottage industry of monkey merchandising.

This has not been the first escape incident tied to Alpha Genesis. Eight years ago, 19 monkeys escaped and were returned after six hours on the run.

While a majority of the macaques who escaped this time are now back in captivity, “a sizable group remains active along the fence line and at this time have bedded down in the trees for the night.”

The monkeys are being collected using Havahart traps – which are described as “humane traps designed with a trap door system.”

Alpha Genesis chief executive Greg Westergaard stated that while the recovery process is progressing slowly, “the team is committed to taking as much time as necessary to safely recover all remaining animals.”

YPD has asked the public to avoid the area surrounding the facility in the hopes of not startling the primates – and to avoid flying drones near the facility. Police specifically referenced a recent incident involving a drone which “led to the primates becoming spooked.”

“We appreciate the community’s ongoing patience and concern,” the statement noted.

Once again, anyone who comes in contact with any of the missing macaques is encouraged to call 911 immediately – and not approach or attempt to interact with the animal(s).

Count on FITSNews to keep its audience apprised of any new developments related to the saga of the missing monkeys…

