A Long Road to Justice: Lowcountry Murder Trial Finally Set To Commence

The trial of Craig Anthony Lewis – who stands accused of murdering his wife nearly six years ago – is finally set to begin in Colleton County, South Carolina on Monday, November 4, 2024. Lewis is accused of setting his wife on fire following a violent fight at their home in Walterboro, S.C. on the evening of January 16, 2019.

Terry Lewis suffered third degree burns over 38 percent of her body. Doctors told family members they were unsure she would survive even the first 48 hours – that her burns were so severe that even if she pulled through, she would require at least a year of rehab and would likely never be 100 percent independent again.

Against all odds, Terry survived her initial injuries – albeit not without numerous setbacks and scares. She dealt with respiratory issues, temperature spikes, infections and fluctuating oxygen levels. When doctors were finally able to begin the process of slowly lifting her sedation, her daughter – Leigh Ann Cronkey – said her mom began experiencing terrifying visions, screaming “die, bitch, die” over and over again.

It was only when Terry’s sedation was finally lifted that she was able to detail what happened to her on the night she was burned. At that point, a detective was brought in to take a recorded statement. Leigh Ann was asked to leave the room to avoid any conflicts and Terry was taken off of any medication that might impair her judgment. Leigh Ann sat outside the room while a close friend sat with Terry – who told the investigator the graphic details of what transpired.

Leigh Ann shared the story Terry told the officers that day with FITSNews.

According to her mother, she and Craig Lewis fought that day. Terry told Craig she was leaving him and he proceeded to beat her violently. She persisted despite this abuse – telling him she wanted a divorce. At that point, Craig allegedly told Terry if “he couldn’t have her, he would see to it no one else did either.”

Craig then pushed Terry down and slammed her to the floor and violently raped her, according to her narrative. Terry managed to get up and was trying to escape from the house when, according to her statement, Craig allegedly threw a red rag or shirt that was lit on fire at her. Terry said she quickly slung it to the floor, but Lewis kept placing it back on her until she caught fire.

After she fell down with flames licking around her, Terry said Craig stepped on her hand – crushing it while she burned.

“Die, bitch, die,” he allegedly yelled at her.

Craig Lewis was charged on January 31, 2019 with first degree arson and domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature. He retained prominent local attorney and state senator Margie Bright Matthews as his defense attorney. On February 1, 2019, a Colleton County magistrate denied bond and ordered Lewis be held in the Colleton County jail.

On February 6, 2019, one count of attempted murder and several counts of resisting arrest resulting in injury of officers were added to the charges Craig Lewis was facing. After Terry detailed the incident to investigators, third degree sexual assault charges were also added.

Lewis’ bond hearing was scheduled on February 19, 2019 at the Colleton County courthouse in front of S.C. circuit court judge Carmen Mullen. Leigh Ann attended the hearing on behalf of her mother and recalled watching Mullen and Matthews “joking and laughing hysterically” prior it commencing. She remembered thinking it “seemed as though the two were best friends,” but her focus wasn’t on them – it was on making sure the man accused of nearly killing her mother stayed behind bars.

Prior to his January 2019 arrest, Craig Lewis had many prior run-ins with the law – including numerous charges and convictions. With his criminal history, no real ties to the community and plenty of available cash, Leigh Ann felt confident the court would keep him where she felt he belonged – behind bars. When Mullen instead granted him a $100,000 surety bond – along with “ankle monitoring” – her jaw dropped.

Craig Lewis was about to be a free man while her mother – whom he allegedly tried to burn alive – was fighting for her life. Leigh Ann and her children were frightened and confused. Shortly after his release on bond, the nurses at the burn unit in Atlanta where Terry Lewis was sent for specialized treatment hung a picture of Craig Lewis in the unit to make sure everyone knew who he was – and knew that he was not to be allowed anywhere near her.

A week later, on February 26, 2019, Craig Lewis posted bond using Benji’s Bail Bonding in Walterboro.

As her recovery continued, Terry was sent to a skilled nursing facility in Charleston, S.C. According to Leigh Ann, with help she could take a few steps and (very messily) feed herself. But Terry hated looking at herself in the mirror and lived in fear every single day. She told Leigh Ann she knew her husband would never go to jail – and that he would eventually come back to finish the job. Though she could no longer remember all of the details of that horrific night, she could still remember the burning red fabric being thrown at her repeatedly – and him telling her if he couldn’t have her, no one would.

Terry began to rapidly decline in August and September of 2019 – and her condition worsened significantly that October. Leigh Ann recalled her mother as having several days of lucidity where “we could talk like nothing ever happened.”

Terry still couldn’t walk, stand or even turn over in bed by herself. Sometimes she couldn’t even feed herself. She began refusing medications, food and liquid. She was declining quickly – and Leigh Ann said she made the heartbreaking decision to accept her mother’s wishes. No feeding tubes, no more intervention – the goal was just to keep her happy during her final days.

Terry passed away on November 1, 2019 from pneumonia and complications from her burns. Her death was listed as a homicide.

THE LONG ROAD TO JUSTICE

While awaiting resolution of the criminal charges filed against Craig Lewis, Terry’s family was forced to fight legal battles on multiple fronts – as detailed in this in-depth report from FITSNews nearly two years ago. While she was hospitalized, Terry’s family waged a fierce court battle costing almost $10,000 to prevent her accused killer – who remained her legal guardian and conservator – from controlling her finances and medical decisions.

Lewis and his attorney – senator Matthews – fought to retain these rights in court.

This would not be the last legal battle Leigh Ann faced related to her mother’s finances. Multiple battles in probate court ensued. On December 23, 2019 – two months after Terry’s death – a motion was filed in Colleton County probate court on behalf of Terry Lewis requesting a special administrator be appointed due to the fact there were pending criminal charges against one of the heirs of the estate. This motion was approved by former probate judge Ashley Amundson.

On March 12, 2020, a Colleton County grand jury indicted Craig Lewis on the charge of first degree murder in addition to the other charges he was facing. Once again, he stood before Mullen – and once again, senator Matthews stood by his side. Despite the severity of the new charges he was facing, Lewis walked into the courtroom of his own volition. More shockingly to Leigh Ann, he walked out of the courtroom a free man (again) with Mullen refusing to modify the terms of his bond.

Leigh Ann was shocked. After Craig Lewis allegedly beat, raped and set her mother on fire – actions that ultimately caused Terry’s death, according to prosectors – Leigh Ann watched him walk free a second time.

S.C. senator Margie Bright-Matthews speaks during a Senate judiciary committee meeting in Columbia, S.C. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (Travis Bell/STATEHOUSE CAROLINA)

The same day Craig Lewis was charged with murder, senator Matthews – the lawyer-legislator representing him – extended a mortgage to him on 273 Wade Hampton Avenue, the location of the attack against his late wife and a residence he co-owned with her.

Eight months later, on November 19, 2020, parties to the case found themselves back in court to discuss the sale of the home – and to agree upon some additional final details. All parties to the case agreed the home should be sold, and a September 25, 2020 appraisal by Travis Avant of Compass South valued the property at $95,000 . According to the appraisal, the property’s value had declined due to damage caused by the home being unoccupied following Craig’s incarceration and Terry’s death.

A surprise motion amending this agreement was filed by Shirrese Brockington – the special administrator assigned to this case on November 24, 2020. In her order (.pdf), Brockington stated Craig Lewis had executed a mortgage in favor of his attorney in the amount of $135,000 on March 12, 2020 (the same day he was indicted for murder). This loan was ostensibly tied to his need for financial resources to pay for his legal defense in relation to the death of his wife.

Brockington filed the motion to ensure that – in the event the property sold – the fifty percent belonging to the estate of Terry Lewis was not used to satisfy any mortgage extended by senator Matthews.

Terry Lewis (Provided)

The family of Terry Lewis has waited nearly six years for the trial of the man accused of murdering her. Craig Lewis’ case is among the oldest open cases in the S.C. fourteenth judicial circuit – part of the Palmetto State which has come under significant scrutiny due to the ‘Murdaugh Murders’ crime and corruption saga.

As with anyone accused of committing any crime, Lewis is considered innocent until proven guilty by our criminal justice system – or until such time as he may wish to enter some form of allocution in connection with a plea agreement with prosecutors related to any of the charges filed against him.

The trial, which will be presided over by judge Mullen, is scheduled to begin in Colleton County on November 4, 2024 – just over five years after Terry’s death and almost six years after Leigh Ann Cronkey received a call that her mother was hospitalized. Though justice has been a long and difficult process, Leigh Ann remains hopeful.

“We can finally have closure and I pray we have justice as well,” she said.

Count on FITSNews to continue following this case through the trial – and others like it across South Carolina which expose the systemic injustice that permeates the state’s courtrooms.

