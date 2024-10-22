‘We Can Help:’ Service Offerings To North Carolina

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

As the smell of death continues to permeate through the mountains of western North Carolina, volunteers remain steadfast in delivering supplies to hundreds upon thousands of survivors displaced by one of the deadliest hurricanes in American history.

After drowning parts of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina, Hurricane Helene deluged the mountain regions of the Tar Heel State on September 27, 2024. Torrential rainfall was accompanied by six tornadoes, flash floods, sinkholes, mudslides, power outages and a near-total communications blackout.

The ensuing sunrise revealed a wasteland of splintered homes, pummeled cars and innumerable fatalities throughout Appalachia. Veterans have since compared the aftermath to that of a war zone, noting post-traumatic similarities to Iraq and Afghanistan.

***

***

“This is something that soldiers deal with when they come back from the battlefield,” said Michael Keister, a U.S. Army (USA) veteran turned emergency supply manager for Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. “That destruction, that chaos, that death, that carnage. It’s difficult.”

Notwithstanding minuscule death tolls reported by mainstream media, Helene caused at least 500 fatalities in western North Carolina alone — an abhorrently conservative estimate which was promptly censored by Facebook and circumlocutorily criticized by onlookers.

While the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) maintains that Helene killed 95 mountaineers, members of the Western Carolina Emergency Network (WCEN) purport that “at least” 143 bodies were recovered in Buncombe County alone.

Sources furthermore provided FITSNews with photographs of human remains, buddied with the names of over 100 victims purportedly recovered from an interminable debris field. As of this publishing, search, rescue and community recovery efforts continue.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

“Anyone who’s been in this area knows how inaccurately Helene is being reported,” concurred Marry Beth Poole while cataloging pallets of donations in Swannanoa, N.C., last week. “And because of that, people don’t know how much help we desperately need.”

After joining an ensemble of alternative media outlets publicizing the unfortunate reality unfolding in Appalachia, this author asked any and all viewers of last week’s podcast to email him with tips or testimonies from the High Country. He was subsequently inundated by Saturday.

In addition to an outpouring of support for our raw media coverage, viewers from as far as Oregon have offered a wide range of support including skilled labor to affordable housing for those displaced by Helene. We have since received written permission to post some of their offerings here.

This author intends to update this list as more viewers are reached, as more services are offered and as more permissions are granted…

***

HOT MEALS ON-SITE…

Little Crabtree Creek in Burnsville, N.C. (Andrew Fancher/FITSNews)

***

According to Oliver Segars, the South Carolinian can serve anywhere from 500 to 3,000 hot meals “per trip” to western North Carolina. Just this month, he and his team served over 5,700 people across two separate trips to Buncombe and Yancey Counties.

“I’d love to find other locations in need,” Segars wrote in an email to the author. “This is a zero-cost service that does not require running water or power. All we need is good information on where to go, and permission to come… All we need are hungry people (sic).”

Segars can be reached at 843-858-3481 or via email at osegars@gmail.com.

***

WARM CLOTHES, BEDDING …

The Tin Crown Consignment shop in Yansey County, N.C. (Andrew Fancher/FITSNews)

***

In response to rolling cold fronts and plummeting nighttime temperatures, Anita Darin remains steadfast in finding an address to send “a collection” of winter coats and blankets. After contacting many people to no avail, she emailed the author of this report.

“In May, I visited Spruce Pines for the first time, and it was an absolutely wonderful experience,” Darin wrote on Monday. “Put me on a list. Whatever you need to do to make it easier… I look forward to being able to send these things to help the people of Appalachia.”

Darin can be reached via email at anitavacation13@gmail.com.

In addition to Darin, John and Lee Ann Richards have offered to deliver warm clothes and bedding throughout Asheville, N.C. According to the couple, they hope to “do the best for people in dire need” of warmth — ahead of frigid winter temperatures.

The Richards’ can be reached via email at ordpd@mail.com.

***

SKILLED LABOR …

Dismantled cars off U.S. Route 19E in Burnsville, N.C. (Andrew Fancher/FITSNews)

***

In addition to East Coast volunteers, Shawn and Jodie Schmidtke are among hundreds to have seen Appalachia’s distress signals from the Pacific Northwest. As of this writing, the Oregon-based couple is in western North Carolina with supplies in hand.

“We are self-sufficient,” wrote Jodie in a recent email. “My husband brought his chainsaw and his [personal protective equipment]… We are scheduled to work with Samaritan’s Purse this Tuesday through Saturday. After that we would like to go help in other areas.”

The Schmidtke’s can be reached via email at jodieschmidtke@icloud.com.

***

HOUSING…

The remnants of Heritage Tire Co. in Burnsville, N.C. (Andrew Fancher/FITSNews)

In response to innumerable families displaced by Helene, Miriam Carney is offering a temporary residency at her vacation cottage in Port Orange, Florida. According to the registered nurse (RN), her property is fully furnished and equipped with amenities.

“I just saw your interview on FITSNews… There are literally no words (sic),” wrote Carney in an email on Monday. “We are blessed to have no damage… Do you know of anyone I could host for about a month? I feel it is something I can offer. [The cottege] is suitable for 1-2 people.”

Carney can be reached via email at angelofmercee@hotmail.com.

***

If you or someone you know is interested in posting services to displaced victims of Hurricane Helene, please contact the author of this live feed at andy@fitsnews.com.

“The less manpower we have, the more death there will be,” concluded Poole. “We have entire communities that are relying on us to bring medication and keep their generators fueled… But as we get to working in the snow, I’m worried that our volunteers are going to dwindle out.”

This story may be updated.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Andrew Fancher in Swannanoa, N.C.

Andrew Fancher is a Lone Star Emmy award-winning journalist from Dallas, Texas. Cut from a bloodline of outlaws and lawmen alike, he was the first of his family to graduate college which was accomplished with honors. Got a story idea or news tip for Andy? Email him directly and connect with him socially across Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

