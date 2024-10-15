Susan Smith Sanctioned Ahead Of Parole Hearing

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

As convicted child killer Susan Smith‘s parole hearing nears, South Carolina’s most infamous inmate continues to find herself in the news for all the wrong reasons.

Smith – who is eligible for parole next month – was convicted in July 1995 of killing her two sons, three-year-old Michael Smith and fourteen-month-old Alex Smith. The young mother strapped her boys into their carseats in the back of her burgundy Mazda sedan before letting the vehicle roll into the John D. Long lake five miles northeast of Union.

Smith told police a black man had carjacked her at gunpoint and driven away with her children still inside the vehicle – a story she later confessed to fabricating. The truth? Smith killed her children because she was pursuing an extramarital relationship with a man who didn’t want kids, prosecutors alleged.

A jury took just two hours to find Smith guilty of the two murders – but prosecutors weren’t able to secure the death penalty in her case.

As Smith’s parole hearing approaches, records obtained from the S.C. Department of Corrections (SCDC) indicate the 53-year-old inmate has continued to flout the rules while behind bars. Most recently, Smith received a disciplinary sanction from SCDC for speaking with a documentary filmmaker about her crimes, per the files (.pdf).

On August 26, 2024, Smith was slapped with a 90-day loss of canteen, tablet entertainment and phone privileges after prison officials discovered the violation of the rules.

SCDC has a longstanding policy disallowing inmates from conducting media interviews. This policy is “rooted in victims’ rights,” according to the agency – specifically the belief “victims of crime should not have to see or hear the person who victimized them or their family member on the news.”

Smith is not the only notorious familial killer to flout these rules. Last year, Alex Murdaugh – currently serving two life sentences for murdering his wife and younger son – was reprimanded in a similar case.

In Smith’s case, she agreed to facilitate the production of a documentary – for which she was compensated.

“She agreed to provide the filmmaker with contact information for friends, family and victims, including her former husband,” an SCDC spokesperson told reporters for Fox Carolina. “The filmmaker also deposited money into Smith’s account.”

A recent Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request sent by this news outlet yielded records from June 1, 2024 through August 26, 2024. These records showed frequent communication between Smith and a woman named “Melissa M” who appears to be tied to a documentary.

Some of the messages are heavily redacted, but a message sent on June 4, 2024 indicated Smith was responding to Melissa’s questions. Though no response to the questions is seen in the messages provided, Melissa indicated she would be receiving a letter in the mail from Smith on June 10, 2024.

“I’m sure it will explain your needs and wishes,” Smith wrote.

On June 16, 2024, Melissa wrote to Smith asking “I heard there is a production company that got authorized access to do interviews with you in prison?”

“That is not true,” Smith responded the next day.

“I wanted to confirm with you because I was told there is a podcast company that Is creating both a podcast and documentary, that is working with you,” Melissa responded.

Smith reassured her in a subsequent message that she was “not working with or talking with anyone.”

In another message, Melissa said the production company making the claims is Pageboy Productions – prompting another denial from Smith.

Melissa appears to have inquired with SCDC about interviews with Smith and in a message to the inmate on June 25, told the inmate, “I spoke to the prison and they confirmed no one is able to get an interview and she said they’ve gotten hundreds of requests.”

Throughout June, the two exchange messages about books and Melissa asked if she could send Smith news articles via mail. Smith responded in the affirmative, telling Melissa she was “a bit stressed, but trusting God always.”

On July 1, 2024, Melissa messaged Smith and told her SCDC had indicated there was no recording of communication between the inmate and a redacted individual, but that Smith could “write what she wanted to say” and the filmmakers would be able to use that information.

Smith quickly responded, “I wasn’t expecting any communication between (name redacted) and me to be part of your documentary.”

Melissa also implied to Smith that competition for information and access related to her case was intensifying.

“Wanted to tell you I’m seeing new lows from people and companies being competitive for your case,” she wrote on July 10. “It’s a bit more Intense than I anticipated.”

“I am so emotionally and mentally exhausted that all I want to do is cry and sleep,” Smith responded.

Melissa told Smith she would send her a letter – and at that point the messages between the two ceased.

One message between Smith and another individual (named Diane) reveals the inmate had become aware of the disciplinary action against her.

“They just took my tablet but I have no Idea why,” Smith wrote Diane on August 26, 2024. “I am stupefied.”

As Smith’s upcoming parole date approaches, count on FITSNews to provide full coverage of what will likely be one of the highest-profile parole hearings in South Carolina history.

