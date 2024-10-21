SCGOP Alleges Democratic ‘Ballot Harvesting’

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

South Carolina Democrats are poised for yet another disastrous general election cycle in 2024. Already a super-minority party in the S.C. General Assembly, Democrats are projected to lose even more seats this fall – including as many as three seats in the S.C. Senate.

This has prompted some embattled Democrat candidates to invoke some curiously “conservative” campaign strategies…

While state party leaders seem to have checked out ahead of the impending romp, Democrats in one rural Palmetto State county are getting creative… illegally creative, according to a news release from the S.C. Republican Party (SCGOP).

According to the SCGOP release, Democrats in Marion County are engaging in “a potential illegal ballot harvesting operation” – one which has Republicans calling for a criminal investigation.

Upon reviewing documents submitted by “concerned citizens” in this rural, impoverished region of the Palmetto Pee Dee, SGGOP officials have identified what they describe as several “major red flags.”

Among them? Per the release…

16 voters were registered under an address that is currently vacant, one of which is a paid Democrat staffer.

In one precinct alone, the absentee ballot number increased by 844 ballots from the presidential primary to the statewide primary in June of this year.

At least five paid Democrat campaign workers have reported an address on a campaign financial disclosure that is not consistent with their voter registration address.

SCGOP officials provided the information they received to the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and the office of S.C. attorney general Alan Wilson “to review and investigate completely and thoroughly.”

?RELEASE? Democrat Ballot Harvesting Operation in Marion County.



“Our citizens are entitled to election results that truly reflect the will of the people, not the will of lawbreakers." – SCGOP Chairman @DrewMcKissick



Read the full press release HERE

?????? pic.twitter.com/IoQmZCXPqR — South Carolina Republican Party (@SCGOP) October 21, 2024

“Clearly what’s happening in Marion County does not pass the smell test,” SCGOP chairman Drew McKissick said. “Ballot harvesting is a felony in South Carolina, plain and simple. As early voting kicks off today, I call for an immediate investigation into any irregularities and for any violations to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

“Our citizens are entitled to election results that truly reflect the will of the people, not the will of lawbreakers,” McKissick added.

Marion County was home to 21,828 registered voters in 2020. That number dipped to 19,671 during the 2024 primary election cycle, which is consistent with the county’s declining population. In 2020, 14,915 Marion County residents cast ballots – the vast majority of them ( 8,872 ) pulling the lever for president Joe Biden.

Obviously, Marion County is the outlier in the bright red Palmetto State – which hasn’t voted for a Democratic presidential candidate since 1976 (and hasn’t elected a Democrat to statewide office since 2006).

The SCGOP release asked anyone with information “helpful to this investigation” to reach out to Marion County GOP leaders Kevin Coleridge (kevincoleridge@att.net) and Linda Hawn (marioncogop.lgh@gmail.com).

