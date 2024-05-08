Friends Of Mica Miller: ‘She Was Planning Her Future, Not Her Funeral’

In the final weeks of her life, Mica Miller was hopeful. Her closest friends recall a woman who was finally finding her voice – and planning a future without her allegedly abusive husband. None of them saw any indication that she was planning to end her life.

Certainly none of them had any idea her body would turn up miles away from home in a remote pond at the Lumber River State Park in North Carolina.

Yet, according to North Carolina investigators and medical examiners, that’s exactly what happened. On Monday (May 6, 2024), North Carolina medical examiner Dr. Richard Johnson officially released the cause and manner of death in connection with the high-profile alleged suicide of the beautiful pastor’s wife from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina on Saturday April 27, 2024.

According to Johnson’s findings, 30-year old Mica Miller died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

The following day (Tuesday, May 7, 2024), the Robeson County, N.C. sheriff’s office officially ruled Miller’s death a suicide – and cleared her husband, pastor John-Paul “JP” Miller, as a suspect.

Those declarations shocked Mica’s friends and family – especially in light of everything she had shared with them about her separation from the embattled pastor (including the divorce papers served on him less than 48 hours before she died).

Our media outlet spoke with several close friends of Miller in an effort to gain insights into her final days, weeks and months among us …

***

THE PASTOR’S WIFE

Mica Acacia Francis says she met her husband – known as ‘PJP’ to his growing congregation – when she was just ten years old. At the time, the 25-year-old father of multiple children was married to his first wife, Alison Williams, who bore a striking resemblance to Mica.

The divorce of Alison and John Paul Miller was finalized on October 29, 2015 and he married Mica in 2017 when she was 23 years old. Mica – who was raised in the church – immediately took on the role of pastor’s wife at Solid Rock at Market Common. The couple’s smiling faces featured prominently on the church’s now-defunct website, offering a warm welcome to its new members.

***

Mica and John Paul Miller on their wedding day (Solid Rock at Market Common)

According to the website, Mica became more active in the day-to-day activities of the church in 2020 – “joyfully” singing on the praise team and creating all the graphics for the church (and for her husband’s popular Sunday sermons). From the outside looking in, their marriage was perfect – but according to her friends, things were not as they appeared.

Mica’s close friends indicated the marriage began deteriorating about two years ago, but most of them were unaware of how bad things had gotten until the fall of 2023. Around this time, JP purportedly read an “apology” letter to church board members explaining that the couple had separated – and admitting that he had been exchanging text messages with the daughter of a couple who were members of the church. JP is also said to have informed the board that he and Mica had agreed they could “see other people” while they were separated – a claim more than a few of the board members questioned.

Several longtime friends of the couple who belonged to the church began feeling uncomfortable with the seemingly strange new messaging and tone of his weekly sermons. As a result, they opted to seek a new church to call home. When Mica realized her friends no longer belonged to the church, she began opening up to them.

According to multiple friends, what the young wife claimed she was experiencing at the hands of her husband was horrific. According to them, Mica was – as court documents supplied by her family attested to – a woman afraid for her life.

Mica was a devout Christian. She cherished the faith and the fellowship she found within her church. Friends say she endured years of abuse at the hands of her husband silently – afraid that if she spoke the truth to those closest to her, it would affect their relationships with God. While those who are not devout followers of Christ may struggle to understand her hesitancy, those who are say Mica was ultimately striving to protect the one thing which brought her the most peace during the times she struggled most … her faith.

***

Mica Miller (Facebook)

When she realized she now had fellowship outside of the church in which she was raised, she knew it was time to seek the guidance of those she trusted and loved the most.

Friends say Mica told them her husband – the same husband who preached regularly about the dangers of pornographic addictions – was himself addicted to sex. They say he required her to have sex with him 3-5 times a day. At night, when she refused to comply, they claim he kept her awake by blaring loud music in her ears and throwing water on her as she drifted off to sleep – a form of torture utilized in interrogation techniques.

When Mica couldn’t meet his demands, according to her friends, he allegedly began forcing her to take testosterone shots to increase her sex drive. He also allegedly began engaging in other methods of sexual gratification – methods which dehumanized Mica. Several of these methods – which can only be described as humiliating to his reserved wife – allegedly involved animals, homeless men and sex toys.

While Mica’s decision to privately share such awful details of her marriage shocked her friends – they also said in retrospect that it made sense given how he treated her.

“I mean, when we were there, and of course we were in the inner circle and we saw a lot and everything,” said Allicia Young, a friend of Mica’s and former member of the church. “I mean the way he would talk to her in front of people. I mean, he would talk down to her and the light would just go out of her face and everything – and we didn’t know exactly how deep the abuse ran because we only saw what was in front of us.”

***

“SHE WAS MOVING FORWARD…”

Mica had been preparing to leave her husband, but given the alleged abuse she had endured – and a failed previous attempt in September of 2023 – she was carefully documenting evidence for her attorney. Friends say the evidence included proof of misuse of church funds, affairs involving JP and other women and other illicit activities. Given a recently uncovered incident report (.pdf) filed on March 13, 2024 with the Myrtle Beach Police Department (MBPD) – which alleged the illegal transfer of funds from the church’s “Dare2Care Mission” to Miller’s personal account – it is possible she had ample ammunition.

But something happened before Mica Miller could do anything with the information she told friends she had gathered. On February 8, 2024, her husband had her admitted involuntarily to the Waccamaw Center for Mental Health. Upon her release on February 10, 2024, staff at the facility informed her that her husband had taken her purse and her car keys. When Mica returned to where she had last left her car, it was gone, she told friends.

According to Mica’s friends, JP left her at the facility with no identification, no wallet and no car.

In a police report filed a little over a week later, Mica told a responding officer that JP had “fraudulently initiated her involuntary hospitalization” – and stolen her vehicle.

She added that JP had known her since she was ten years old and “groomed” her while she worked for him prior to their marriage.

John Paul had an entirely different narrative for the officer. According to him, his wife suffered “from mental health disorders” which caused her to become reckless and spend large amounts of money. He claimed he had taken possession of the vehicle to ensure she didn’t sell it during her most recent episode. He also told the officer they were not legally separated.

As the couple was still legally married and the vehicle was considered marital property, the officer found no way to establish that a criminal offense had been committed. Accordingly, no charges were filed.

(Click to View)

(FITSTube)

Shortly thereafter, Mica moved in with a friend and her father helped her get a new car so she was able to drive herself to work. Eventually she managed to get her identification back from her estranged husband, but the problems didn’t end there.

A trail of incident reports documented an ongoing campaign of harassment and stalking — corroborating what Mica’s closest friends say they witnessed in her final months.

One of her closest friends recalled a haunting conversation with Mica in the midst of her final attempt to escape her marriage.

“My husband’s gonna try to find me,” Mica said during the late-night call, according to her friend. “He’s gonna say I killed myself – telling the whole church, every sermon, every opportunity he gets, to tell the church that I have a mental illness.”

“You know, he’s threatened me with the gun before … and he told me I will never leave him,” Mica continued, according to her friend. “He’s never gonna let me go. There’s no way he said it to me. He said there’s nowhere you can go that I can’t find you.”

At this point, her heartbroken friend choked up as she recalled their conversation …

“She said ‘I’m scared,'” the friend recalled. “She said, ‘I’m genuinely scared.'”

“I think I know too much,” Mica told her friend. “And that’s why he wants to keep me quiet. That’s why he wants to shut me up.”

***

THE FINAL MONTHS

The multiple police reports Mica filed in the final months of her life lend credence to her growing fear of her estranged husband – which, in addition to being discussed in our interviews with her friends, was documented in a court filing by her family members days after her death.

According to a report from WPDE TV-15 (ABC – Florence/ Myrtle Beach), on March 11, 2024 Mica got a flat tire on her Honda Accord not long after leaving Springmaid Pier just off of South Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach. As she pulled out of the parking lot, she heard a pop and noticed metal protruding from her tire. It was the second time she had found a razor blade in her tire that week. A Myrtle Beach police officer helping her change the tire told her the metal was a tire deflation device that could be purchased online.

As Mica headed to a Honda dealership to get it repaired, she stopped at a gas station – at which point friends say John Paul pulled into the pump next to her and attempted to speak with her. Mica recalled asking her husband to leave – stating she did not wish to speak with him.

(Click to View)

(FITSTube)

While mechanics were repairing her tire, they found something even more concerning – a tracking device hidden on the vehicle. The Horry County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) responded to the dealership to file a report and while the officer was there, Mica received a call from an unknown number.

It was John Paul …

The officer filing the report told JP his wife did not want any further contact with him and that if he proceeded then warrants might be written up. The pastor acknowledged the warning – but did not appear to heed it.

Mica filed another report (.pdf) with police after discovering another tracking device on her car on March 26, 2024.

According to her friends, after taking all of Mica’s electronics during her involuntary commitment in February, her husband had secured the logins to all of her emails and social media accounts. On April 8, 2024, she filed an incident report (.pdf) with Myrtle Beach Police alleging he had used her Facebook login to post a nude photo of her using an anonymous account – tagging her old profile which she no longer had access to.

According to Mica, the nude photo was one she had sent him six months earlier. When the responding officer reviewed the image, he concluded that since the nipple was blurred it did not meet the standard for nudity.

***

Since the post was anonymous, there was no way to prove JP was the one who posted the photo – although Mica affirmed he was the only person to whom she sent this specific nude photo.

On April 15, 2024, Mica discovered another tracker on her vehicle and filed yet another incident report (.pdf). In response to this complaint, an officer advised her that because the couple were still married the vehicle was considered community property – and no crime had been committed.

Mica filed for legal separation the next day (.pdf). As previously reported, John Paul Miller was served with these divorce papers on April 25, 2024 — just two days before Mica’s death.

Mica’s calls for help went unanswered – over and over again. On repeated occasions, police officers found no cause for charges, cited civil laws relating to marital property, or indicated there was no way to prove her husband had committed any crimes. No investigations appear to have been conducted – leaving her with no option but to file for separation.

Count on this media outlet to continue its investigation into the allegations against JP Miller – and to continue our deep dive into the circumstances which led to Mica Miller’s death.

In fact, next week I will join our Andy Fancher in retracing Mica Miler’s steps as she made her way from Myrtle Beach to the Lumber River State Park on that fateful Saturday afternoon.

***

