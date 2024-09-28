‘Appalachian Apocalypse’: Flooding From Hurricane Helene Devastates North Carolina

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Despite losing strength as it pushed inland from a calamitous landfall in Florida, Hurricane Helene wreaked historic havoc across Appalachia – spawning record-breaking rainfall and massive flooding from Asheville to Boone and beyond.

Initial reports indicate the town of Chimney Rock, N.C. was literally wiped off the map – while key infrastructure arteries including Interstate 40 and Interstate 26 were impassable in multiple locations.

North Carolina’s Department of Transportation (NCDOT) issued a warning against traveling anywhere in western North Carolina for the foreseeable future.

“Do not travel in or to western North Carolina,” the agency noted. “All roads in Western North Carolina should be considered closed.”

More than two feet of rain fell in the state’s mountainous region from Wednesday through Friday morning. Busick, N.C. – located in the shadow of Mount Mitchell – recorded a staggering 29.58 inches of precipitation.

As we chronicled in yesterday’s live feed, this sustained deluge threatened critical infrastructure – including an aging dam that was previously rated at “high risk” for failure. Dire warnings of a catastrophic collapse of the Lake Lure Dam in Rutherford County subsided overnight, but flood waters still spilled over the structure.

The nearby village of Chimney Rock was absolutely devastated by an extreme flash flood…

Chimney Rock village is devastated. It is now “a road to nowhere.” pic.twitter.com/ptBamNJURx — Nikolias Goninus (@nikoliasgoninus) September 27, 2024

Asheville – the largest city in western North Carolina – also experienced massive flooding, prompting city officials to impose a curfew from 7:30 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. EDT.

JUST IN: Entire home seen floating away in Asheville, North Carolina as tropical storm Helene demolishes the state.



The situation is so bad that a 7:30 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. curfew is now in effect.



The city is facing what experts are calling a 1 in 1000-year event with the… pic.twitter.com/WNNmRGnqxe — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 27, 2024

As portions of major interstates washed away, NCDOT issued its aforementioned travel alert. Only those “seeking higher ground” should attempt to navigate roadways, the agency warned…

Avoid going to the mountains or Western N.C. Major interstates like I-40 are closed to landslides – washouts.

Its even worse on the smaller roads in other areas. pic.twitter.com/lL5Kyq3Hpe — ColumbusCountyNews.com (@CCNewsNC) September 28, 2024

In neighboring Tennessee, rescues from rooftops were underway…

As of 4:40 p.m., Virginia State Police Aviation assets from Abingdon, Va., along with assets from Ballad Health and the Tennessee National Guard, have completed the rescue of approximately 54 people from the roof of the Unicoi County Hospital in Erwin, Tenn. pic.twitter.com/7O74lYGLnx — VA State Police (@VSPPIO) September 27, 2024

In response to the historic damage, North Carolina governor Roy Cooper petitioned the federal government for an expedited major disaster declaration, noting “the significant amount of damage and other impacts associated with Helene exceed the local and state capacity to recover.”

“Widespread, catastrophic flash flooding is being experienced across the Blue Ridge Escarpment,” Cooper wrote in his request (.pdf). “Rainfall amounts through midday, Friday, September 27, 2024, have reached up to 20 inches in some locations creating power outages, major highway closures, major transportation stoppages, and the need for rescues and evacuations. Numerous landslides, with large damaging debris flows and slope failures, are occurring along the Blue Ridge Escarpment and in western North Carolina.”

“Helene brought pain and destruction to our state and we’re working to get help to people quickly,” Cooper noted in a statement accompanying the request. “As waters recede and winds die down, families and communities will need assistance to clean up and recover and this request can help speed up the process.”

