Former Nonprofit Director Facing Breach Of Trust Charge

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A Midlands woman has been accused of misappropriating money from the nonprofit Keep the Midlands Beautiful while serving as its executive director. Adding to the complexity of the case, the woman is married to a local magistrate judge.

Jacqueline Buck, 55, was indicted on October 23, 2023, on a charge of breach of trust with fraudulent intent. According to the indictment, Buck allegedly used her position to misappropriate funds from the organization for personal use, defrauding it of more than $10,000 .

The alleged misconduct occurred between October 12, 2016, and February 13, 2020, per the indictment.

While the case file offers few details, an amendment to the nonprofit’s 2018 tax form referenced the incident, stating “a former employee misappropriated funds by using organization money for personal expenses.” The organization indicated it was cooperating with a criminal investigation and had hired a forensic auditor to assess the issue.

***

***

Buck had led Keep the Midlands Beautiful since her appointment as executive director in December 2011. Her husband, Brian Buck, has served as a magistrate judge in Lexington County since 2015 following his retirement as chief of police for the city of Irmo.

After Jacqueline Buck self-reported the missing funds, the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) launched an investigation. The case is being prosecuted by attorney general Alan Wilson’s office due to her husband’s role as a magistrate, which led to a conflict of interest for the local solicitor’s office.

“This case was referred to us because her husband is a Lexington County magistrate, and the solicitor’s office works closely with him,” said Robert Kittle, spokesperson for the attorney general’s office. “We are currently in the discovery phase, and the defense is reviewing documents. The case could either be resolved in the coming months or proceed to trial.”

***

***

Buck’s attorney, Alexander Postic, described the allegations as “out of character” for Buck.

“She’s a good person and has been fully cooperative from the beginning,” he said.

In addition Buck self-reporting the alleged theft, her husband immediately reported the matter to the local legislative delegation – which appoints magistrates at the county level.

As with anyone accused of committing any crime, Buck is considered innocent until proven guilty by our criminal justice system – or until such time as she may wish to enter some form of allocution in connection with a plea agreement with prosecutors related to any of the charges filed against him.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Callie Lyons (provided)

Callie Lyons is a journalist, researcher and author. Her 2007 book ‘Stain-Resistant, Nonstick, Waterproof and Lethal’ was the first to cover forever chemicals and their impact on communities – a story later told in the movie ‘Dark Waters.’ Her investigative work has been featured in media outlets, publications, and documentaries all over the world. Lyons also appears in ‘Citizen Sleuth’ – a 2023 documentary exploring the genre of true crime.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

