Hurricane Helene Hammers Southeast – LIVE FEED

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Hurricane Helene ravaged the southeastern United States this week – commencing with a ferocious landfall along Florida’s Big Bend late Thursday evening followed by a march through Georgia that would’ve made Sherman green with envy. South Carolina was also battered by the storm – which ticked further to the east than forecasters anticipated, bringing with it hurricane-force winds, severe flooding and widespread power outages.

Helene officially made landfall at 11:10 p.m. EDT just east of the Aucilla River – approximately 10 miles south-southwest of Perry, Florida.

At landfall, the storm was packing maximum sustained winds of 140 miles per hour. That made her a strong category four storm on the Saffir-Simpson wind scale. Helene’s central pressure dropped all the way to 938 millibars at landfall – one of the lowest landfall pressures ever recorded.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

At least seven deaths – including two in Anderson County, S.C. – have been reported already in connection with the storm. That number is likely to climb in the coming hours and days. Damages associated with this system will be in the billions – or possibly the tens of billions.

Meanwhile, as of 10:30 a.m. EDT, more than 4.3 million people in seven states were without power – including 1.3 million in South Carolina.

Below is our ongoing update of the system and its impacts…

***

HURRICANE HELENE LIVE FEED

***

11:30 a.m. EDT – A summary of the latest information on Helene from the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami, Florida. As of 11:00 a.m. EDT, Helene – now a tropical storm – was located at latitude 35.1° N longitude 83.8° W , or 105 miles north-northwest of Atlanta, Georgia.

Its maximum sustained winds had decreased to 45 miles per hour, and it was moving north at 32 miles per hour.

“A slowdown in forward speed is expected soon, and the storm is forecast to stall over the Tennessee Valley tonight and through the weekend,”

***

11:24 a.m. EDT – Greenville, S.C. is a hot mess right now. Check out these pics from our friend Grant Lankford…

(Click to view)

(Grant Lankford via X)

***

11:10 a.m. EDT – An update from the S.C. Department of Public Safety (SCDPS) …

***

There are a lot of first responders and emergency crews out working hard for you this morning in response to #Helene.



When you see flashing lights from anyone working on the side of the road, please move over. It’s the right thing to do and it’s the law.



Also, if you are… pic.twitter.com/P0oiz5EfIh — SCDPS (@theSCDPS) September 27, 2024

***

11:08 a.m. EDT – What the system currently looks like courtesy of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)’s satellite radar…

***

10:46 a.m. EDT – An update on power outages associated with the system…

***

9:45 a.m. EDT – More images from Explore Beaufort highlighting Lowcountry damage…

(Click to view)

***

9:40 a.m. EDT – North Augusta’s department of public safety just posted this image of damage from Helene…

(North Augusta Public Safety)

***

9:05 a.m. EDT – The Greenville, S.C. police department just posted the following images of damage from Helene…

(Click to view)

***

9:03 a.m. EDT – Explore Beaufort, a local tourism group in Beaufort, S.C. just posted this image of flooding from the South Carolina Lowcountry…

***

8:25 a.m. EDT – For those of you not following him already, Florida-based weather expert Mike Boylan is someone you should absolutely check out. Not only does he provide exemplary coverage of these systems once they make landfall, but his tracking of them prior to arrival is second to none…

***

Morning sunrise after Helene. St. Marks, Florida surge. Heaviest came in around 4am and is lowering now. @wxchanneldesk @FOXWeatherDesk pic.twitter.com/533zt36OP5 — Mike's Weather Page (@tropicalupdate) September 27, 2024

***

Keep it tuned to FITSNews and our new weather section as we track Helene’s progress and the latest on several new systems forming in the tropics…

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Will Folks (Dylan Nolan)

Will Folks is the owner and founding editor of FITSNews. Prior to founding his own news outlet, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina, bass guitarist in an alternative rock band and bouncer at a Columbia, S.C. dive bar. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

