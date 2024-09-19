Prioleau Alexander: Dissecting The Anti-Trump Agenda

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

As I’ve written many times before, the most frightening thing about the window-lickers on the Left is they reflexively believe the vomitous bile emanating from the gurgling throats of the state-run media. When confronted with the need for critical thinking in the face of obvious lies, their brains go full Sling Blade. They cannot question even the smallest of details being stuffed down their throats, lest they be dispatched by Hillary or Big Mike to a gulag devoid of avocado toast.

The indictment and charging of Donald Trump with multiple crimes in multiple jurisdictions has served as an especially egregious example of the mental divergence so rampant among these fools, because they are told and actually believe “This is all coincidental! This is fair and impartial justice in action! There’s no GET TRUMP agenda here.”

I confess the “Trump is a convicted felon!” is irritating, not because he wasn’t convicted – he was – by a Democrat prosecutor in a Democrat city with a jury full of Democrats, and Democrat judges at every level. No, that’s quite real, which I think gives him some serious Hip-Hop street cred with fans of that musical genre.

What’s frustrating is that none of these mental munchkins can answer even one of these simple questions:

There were 34 different felony convictions. Can you name two of them?

different felony convictions. Can you name two of them? If you went to the bank to get a loan against your house, and they ask you the value, and you respond in writing, “I think it’s worth a million dollars,” then also include in writing , “but you have to do your own due diligence — I’m not guaranteeing your analysis of the value will be the same as mine,” have you done something wrong?

then also include in writing have you done something wrong? If the bank says, “Nah, it’s probably worth that so we don’t need to check,” and gives you a loan for $500,000, have you done something wrong?

If you pay back the loan in full and on time, and the bank thanks you for your business, have you done something wrong?

If the bank states publicly that they were pleased with the transaction, have you done something wrong?

Of course you haven’t.

But the sad thing is the crying-room crowd can’t admit the truth, even to themselves, which is, “I know these cases are bullshit, but I don’t care — they’re fucking over Trump, and that makes me happy. Orange Man Bad.”

Let me go on record as saying that should Trump somehow manage to win, and turnabout proves to be fair play, I will be more than happy to say, “These cases are bullshit, but if it’s gonna put some of these septic tank chunks in jail, prosecute away. We’re in a post-law America anyway, so let’s dance. Elections have consequences, right?”

IMAGINE MY SURPRISE WHEN…

Nicholas Biase, public affairs chief for the U.S. attorney’s office in the southern district of New York recently got caught talking in front of a hidden camera.

Among his thoughts?

“He [Bragg] was stacking charges and, like, rearranging things just to make it fit a case,” Biase said. “No, honestly, I think the case [against Trump] is nonsense… every real estate person in New York does what he [Trump] did. Nobody’s ever been charged with this. You know, it’s a perversion of justice.”

Huh. What else?

The point of prosecuting Trump was “to make him a convict… it affects his candidacy if he’s a convicted felon.”

I’m shocked, I tell you — shocked. Is there more?

BREAKING: DOJ Chief of Public Affairs Admits Trump Indictments Are a Politically Motivated "Perversion of Justice"; Reveals Lawfare Involved in Making Former President a "Convicted Felon" Backfired on Democrats; Claims His Former Colleague Alvin Bragg's Case is "Nonsense" And… pic.twitter.com/IQhR0ax2pw — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) September 5, 2024

“Before he [Bragg] decided to prosecute Trump, did you know who he was?” Biase continued. “You do now…Alvin Bragg. Who I’ve known for 15 years. Who used to work in my office …Alvin is very ambitious. I mean, we know each other really well. But, like, do I respect what he’s doing? No,”

This can’t be true, can it?

Addressing the Fani Willis‘ case in Fulton County, Georgia, Biase said it was “a travesty of justice.”

“To put it mildly, it’s a mockery of justice,” he said. “She is a joke… the whole thing is disgusting. They’re just out to get him [Trump].”

Not Fani Willis! The woman who was screwing the billboard lawyer she paid $500,000 to prosecute the Trump case? Who said she “paid her boyfriend back” for the money he spent on her during their romantic vacations, but couldn’t prove it because she paid him with cash?

That Fani Willis? Goodness — anything else?

“The state level is like the f*cking Wild West,” Biase noted. “They are like idiots. They don’t care. They’re all political…they’re obsessed with getting him [Trump].”

BUT… what about that “convicted sex offender” insult? Trump can’t possibly shake that one!

He hasn’t yet, but he will on appeal. Take into account these facts, published by dozens of outlets:

E. Jean Carroll, a writer for Elle magazine, filed a lawsuit against former President Donald Trump, minutes after New York’s Adult Survivor’s Act went into effect. New York’s Adult Survivor’s Act—which came out of nowhere except the legislature’s ass—allowed survivors of sexual assault or abuse who were 18 years or older at the time to file a civil lawsuit against their abuser past the state’s statute of limitations. The law was written to be in effect for exactly one year, and has since gone away. For those who don’t recall, Ms. Carroll’s insanity was on full display during an interview with Anderson Cooper. A slobbering Cooper was trying to put words in her mouth, when Ms. Carroll opined, “Most people think rape is sexy.” The feed was cut, and we’ve never seen her speak to the media since.

The newest chunk of festering tripe the Leftists will be required to believe is — drum roll please — Russian collusion in our upcoming election!

NPR – a state-sponsored bastion of truth deeper than the Mariana Trench – recently reported “United States intelligence and security officials have been warning for months about Russia’s efforts to interfere in the 2024 election, specifically to undermine the Democratic presidential nominee…”.

Why would Russia undermine Kamala Harris? The candidate Putin just stated would be his preferred winner? And how he’s fond of her “infectious laugh?”

Aside from the fact Russian collusion with Trump has been disproven 100-times over, the thing that makes this 2024 Russian Collusion hoax-in-the-making such a hilarious topic is that the tenants of Communism call for a global dominance. What could be a faster way to slither into our rotten DC Swamp than through a Democrat administration?

Nikita Khrushchev told President Eisenhower’s Secretary of Agriculture, Ezra Taft Benson, “You Americans are so gullible. No, you won’t accept Communism outright, but we’ll keep feeding you small doses of socialism until you’ll finally wake up and find you already have Communism. We won’t have to fight you.”

Maybe, just maybe-maybe-maybe, that’s why Putin prefers Harris? Because American Democrats are already excited about socialism and all that stands for. Does any sane human — rhetorical question, of course — believe Putin would prefer Trump’s crazy ass in office to Harris and Walz?

Consider that Tampon Tim Walz honeymooned in China, has visited there an additional 29 times… and got married on the 5th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre so, as his wife explained publicly, “he’d have a date he always remembered.”

Then, in November 1991, this fat ass Forrest Gump went on to tell his students during a lesson on China’s communist system, “it means that everyone is the same and everyone shares.”

“The doctor and the construction worker make the same,” Walz continued. “The Chinese government and the place they work for provide housing and 14 kg or about 30 pounds of rice per month. They get food and housing.”

Putin himself wouldn’t have the balls to say that out loud, but Harris’ pick for VP actually did.

The next couple months are going to interesting, to say the least…

