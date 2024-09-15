Another Would-Be Assassin Targets Donald Trump

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Former U.S. president Donald Trump – who narrowly averted being assassinated two months ago – was the apparent target of another assassination attempt on Sunday afternoon at his golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida.

An unidentified man brandishing an AK-47-style weapon was fired upon by agents of the U.S. Secret Service at around 2:00 p.m. EDT during an incident at the Trump International Golf Club – where Trump was playing golf at the time.

“There were gunshots in my vicinity, but before rumors start spiraling out of control, I wanted you to hear this first: I AM SAFE AND WELL!” Trump wrote in an email to his supporters. “Nothing will slow me down. I will NEVER SURRENDER! I will always love you for supporting me.”

“Unity. Peace. Make America Great Again,” Trump added.

One person has reportedly been detained in connection with the shooting, although it is not immediately clear whether the individual in custody was the would-be assassin. According to a statement from the Martin County (Florida) sheriff’s office, its deputies took a suspect into custody at mile marker 714 on Interstate 95 a little over an hour after the shooting based on information provided by the Palm Beach County sheriff’s office.

The location of the suspect’s apprehension was approximately 40 miles north-northwest of Trump’s golf course.

The apprehension resulted in all northbound lanes on Interstate 95 being temporarily shut down.

***

(Martin County Sheriff’s Office) (Martin County Sheriff’s Office)

***

“Based on BOLO information released by Palm Beach County, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office has stopped a vehicle and taken a suspect into custody believed to be connected to a shooting incident at Trump International in Palm Beach County,” the Martin County statement noted. “We will update this information as it becomes available.”

Details regarding what transpired at Trump’s golf club – which is located approximately five miles west of his Mar-a-Lago club – have been sparse.

“The Secret Service, in conjunction with the Palm Beach County sheriff’s office, is investigating a protective incident involving former president Donald Trump,” a statement from the Secret Service noted. “The former president is safe.”

“President Trump is safe following gunshots in his vicinity,” a statement from his campaign noted. “No further details at this time.”

Initial reports from mainstream media – including The New York Post – suggested the shooting was unrelated to Trump. However, subsequent reporting revealed the former president was the target of the armed individual.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

“Officials believe the shots fired at Trump International Golf Club were intended for former president Donald Trump,” CNN reported.

Trump was on the golf course which bears his name on Sunday afternoon (September 15, 2024) at the time shots rang out and was rushed to safety.

This is a developing story… please check back for updates.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Will Folks (Dylan Nolan)

Will Folks is the owner and founding editor of FITSNews. Prior to founding his own news outlet, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina, bass guitarist in an alternative rock band and bouncer at a Columbia, S.C. dive bar. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

