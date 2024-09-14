Lionel Cervantes Tragedy, Badges Gone ‘Boom,’ Political Update – Week In Review 9/14/2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Tragedy gripped the South Carolina Upstate this week when the body of an eight-year-old elementary school student was found in a neighborhood pond approximately 1,200 feet from the school he “escaped” earlier in the day.

As our outlet reported (here and here), Lionel Cervantes of Simpsonville, S.C. was found dead by Greenville County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) divers approximately four hours after he fled Bells Crossing elementary school. Jenn Wood and I discussed what we know so far about this tragedy – and our deployment of multiple Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests in its aftermath.

Our team plans on digging deeper into the circumstances surrounding Lionel’s elopement from the school in the days to come… including a visit to Simpsonville early next week.

In other news, our Andy Fancher recapped his coverage of a #BadgesGoneBad trial in Kershaw County, S.C. – lowering the “boom” not only on a misbehaving cop, but the culture which celebrated his behavior.

Finally, Dylan Nolan and I broke down another wild week in presidential politics… and touched on some truly frightening developments on the global stage.

