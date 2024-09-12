The Trial Of Johnathan Goldsmith

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

After less than two hours of deliberation, a former deputy of the Kershaw County, South Carolina Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) was found guilty of second degree assault and battery and misconduct in office for permanently disfiguring a constituent nearly four years ago.

On the afternoon of Friday, September 6, 2024, Johnathan Lewis Goldsmith was booked into the South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDOC) following a four-day trial in which he and his former employer, Kershaw County sheriff Lee Boan, appear to have misled the jury.

While prosecutors from the office of S.C. fifth circuit solicitor Byron Gipson maintained Goldsmith was “one bad actor,” they made no mention of five civil lawsuits accusing Boan of openly condoning and endorsing the former deputy’s excessive use of violence.

“We were very clear about keeping [civil verdicts] outside of this courtroom,” Gipson said after Goldsmith was escorted from the Kershaw County courthouse without handcuffs. “That could have been prejudicial to a jury. So we spoke only about what happened on October 15, 2020.”

Having referenced only one of Goldsmith’s myriad bludgeonings, S.C. circuit court judge Robert Hood sentenced the former deputy to one year of incarceration with one day of credit for time served – a dozen years shy of the maximum punishment requested by his victim.

“He’s honorably served his country… three times,” Goldsmith’s attorney said during sentencing. “He served so well that sheriff [Boan] decided to hire him. Virtually every law enforcement officer in this courtroom has walked up to him and offered him support.”

“HE TOOK ALL THE BEATING…”

Solicitor Byron Gipson cross-examining Johnathan Goldsmith on September 5, 2024. (Andrew Fancher/FITSNews)

As the jury effectively determined, Goldsmith assaulted Tony Sims at around 11:30 p.m. EST on October 15, 2020. The former deputy encountered the civilian after being dispatched to a suspicious vehicle parked outside of Abney Baptist Church on Bethune Highway.

“[Sims] immediately exited his vehicle,” Goldsmith wrote in his official report of the incident. “The suspect began stating he was on his way home. I could clearly tell the suspect was under the influence. The suspect was unsteady on his feet, swaying back and forth.”

After observing damage to Sims’ 2017 Ford Focus, as well as a firearm holster in his passenger seat, Goldsmith conducted a pat-down search of the sluggish individual. Despite finding nothing illegal, he proceeded to detain Sims without probable cause for an arrest.

As body-worn camera (BWC) expressly revealed, Sims questioned Goldsmith when his left wrist was placed in handcuffs. “What did I do wrong,” said the civilian as he slowly turned his body towards the deputy—prompting Goldsmith to pummel Sims towards the ground.

“I then delivered a closed fist strike to the head and neck area attempting to incapacitate the suspect,” continued Goldsmith in his official report. “The first strike was ineffective. I delivered a second closed fist strike to the suspect which rendered [Sims] unconscious.”

Notwithstanding the official report, ABC surveillance video captured Goldsmith delivering multiple closed-fist punches towards Sims’ face. The civilian’s jawbone was then fractured in two places — with multiple teeth either dislodged or broken during the process.

“I’m out with him,” reported Goldsmith to dispatch after knocking Sims unconscious. “He’s taking a little nap now… he’s out cold,” continued the officer as he meandered to his patrol car and back to his unconscious detainee.

After declining backup, Goldsmith called for emergency medical services (EMS) while ordering Sims to regain consciousness. Rather than wait for an ambulance to arrive, the former deputy forced Sims onto his feet — at which point the civilian collapsed onto the concrete.

Johnathan Goldsmith‘s ‘Deputy of the Year’ plaque awarded on December 10, 2019. (Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office)

“What do you want me to do for you!” exclaimed Goldsmith while ordering the disoriented civilian to stand up for a second time. “Stand up, man! Stand up… where’s the gun at? You got a gun holster sitting on your seat… you were driving intoxicated and you fought me!”

Upon reaching his patrol car, Goldsmith shoved his blood-stained detainee into the back seat. Sims thereupon failed to place his legs inside the vehicle, prompting Goldsmith to deploy a drive-stun taser into the civilian’s neck for upwards of nine seconds .

After screaming in agony while pleading with the deputy to “please stop,” Goldsmith shoved Sims back inside the patrol car. He then slammed the detainee’s feet into the door, followed by shooting oleoresin capsicum (OC) pepper spray into both of his eyes at point-blank range.

“Dude, you need to relax… all of this is your fault,” said Goldsmith as EMS surrounded his patrol car thirteen minutes into the assault. “He’s combative as all get out. He’s been OC sprayed… he’s been fighting me the whole time. He just recently stopped.”

After making these claims about the nature of Sims’ apprehension – claims the jury clearly deemed to be false – Goldsmith told EMS he would ride with Sims to Kershaw Medical Center. Before leaving the scene, however, he exited the ambulance to brag about the bludgeoning with fellow KCSO deputies.

“I’m fine,” Goldsmith told KCSO Lieutenant Chris Boykin. “He took all the beating,” continued the former deputy while collapsing his police baton into the ground—revealing Sims’ blood on his right arm. “Yeah. All of that.”

Upon reviewing Goldsmiths’ BWC, fifth circuit prosecutors requested an investigation by agents of the S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED). Come November 13, 2020 – a month after the incident – Boan terminated Goldsmith.

Informally known as “the hammer,” Goldsmith was one of Boan’s first hires after being sworn in as sheriff of Kershaw County on January 1, 2019. The embattled deputy had worked with the department for 21 months .

“CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHTS GARBAGE…”

Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan during the criminal trial of ex-deputy Johnathan Goldsmith. (Andrew Fancher/FITSNews)

On January 13, 2021, SLED charged Goldsmith with second degree assault and battery and misconduct in office for his mishandling of Sims’ apprehension. Two days later, attorneys Brett Perry and Robert J. Butcher sued Goldsmith, Boan and his department in connection with the aforementioned assault.

Shortly thereafter, fifth circuit prosecutors requested a second SLED investigation after surveillance footage surfaced of Goldsmith punching a female detainee at the Kershaw County Detention Center on May 24, 2020.

Three months later, Perry and Butcher filed a second lawsuit against Goldsmith, Boan and the KCSO. According to the attorneys, Richard Connolly, Sr. was assaulted by Goldsmith at a DUI checkpoint in Lugoff, S.C., on November 30, 2019.

Attorneys in both cases noted Boan oversaw Goldsmith at the Camden Police Department (CPD) for upwards of two years . Through subpoenas and Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests, the attorneys uncovered a use-of-force review conducted by then-CPD Chief Boan on July 31, 2018.

Of the 31 use-of-force incidents evaluated by his board, 13 involved then-patrolman Goldsmith.

“The board felt none of his actions reached the level of initiating a criminal investigation,” Boan wrote at that time. “This officer will be counseled… given additional training in de-escalation of force and reassured that he is not being asked to compromise officer safety.”

While Goldsmith was recommended for de-escalation training ahead of a secondary use-of-force review scheduled for October 9, 2018, Goldsmith resigned from CPD on September 6, 2018. Four days later, he was hired by the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO).

Attorneys furthermore discovered that on July 16, 2018, Boan allegedly violated CPD policy by downloading BWC footage of Goldsmith tackling a 50-year-old citizen. He is then purported to have used the footage to create a video known as “Goldsmith’s Greatest Hits.”

Edited to “Here Comes the Boom!” by Nelly, the montage begins with depictions of extremely violent football tackles and ends with Goldsmith pummeling the citizen in slow motion. The 19-second video was retrieved from Boan’s personal iPad roughly one year into litigations.

(Click to View)

“Goldsmith’s Greatest Hits” (Provided)

“This video had no legitimate use other than for sheriff Lee Boan’s personal entertainment, which clearly shows his attitude toward unnecessary… and excessive uses of force against the public by law enforcement officers,” the attorneys noted in their filing.

Amid two pending lawsuits, Perry and Butcher deployed a third lawsuit against Goldsmith, Boan and the KCSO. Just as before, the attorneys accused Goldsmith of assaulting Shaun Prescott during a botched arrest on February 28, 2020.

Within days of Prescotts’ lawsuit being filed, YouTuber Jeff Mattox began releasing increments of a 47-minute recording provided by a former KCSO deputy. The hidden camera video consisted of Boan defending Goldsmith while slamming prosecutors in October 2021.

“Use of force and excessive force are two different things,” Boan said on the video. “Talking about Goldsmith? Knocking [Sims]-knocking his teeth out? Oh, I could have defended that. You don’t know where a gun’s at. He’s out there breaking the law!”

According to Boan, the solicitor’s office “wasn’t right” for dropping every charge against Sims. He appears to have furthermore accused prosecutors of overreacting to Goldsmith’s BWC — and suggested that one incident wasn’t enough to compromise the former deputy’s credibility.

“I get so tired of this constitutional rights garbage… y’all keep hiding behind that,” Boan said. “Okay, look, bitch, if we’re not doing it, who will? Do you not think we need some type of law and order around here…? I hate it for Goldsmith.”

Despite Boan’s alleged disdain for constitutional rights, Sims’ lawsuit settled for $1.5 million in April of 2022. Ten months later, SLED charged Goldsmith with third degree assault and battery for pummeling the female detainee four years earlier.

“FULL-BLOWN SHOCK…”

Solicitor Byron Gipson citing KCSO’s philosophy during closing remarks in the criminal trial of ex-deputy Johnathan Goldsmith. (Andrew Fancher/FITSNews)

Despite years of litigation, fifth circuit prosecutors maintained Goldsmith was “one bad actor” during his four-day trial. They furthermore emphasized that his actions were not reflective of KCSO or law enforcement.

“We’ve all been in situations where we get real angry, real mad,” Boan said when called to the witness stand by Gipson. “And later on, when we calm down, we realize that we wish we hadn’t done what we done. That’s human nature. It’s tough to overcome human nature.”

Rather than question the sheriff over his categorical relationship with Goldsmith, Gipson instructed Boan to read KCSO’s mission statement, philosophy and oath of office to the jury. He then directed Boan to speak on Goldsmith’s apprehension of Sims on October 15, 2020.

“Who’s where they’re supposed to be,” continued Boan under oath. “Goldsmith was where he was supposed to be. My belief is Sims was not where he was supposed to be… and I’ll tell you something about use of force. It’s not a glamorous art form. It’s ugly.”

Having previously referred to Sims as a “loser” while defending Goldsmith’s actions on hidden camera video, Boan told the jury otherwise on September 5, 2024. He was joined by approximately fifteen deputies who sat behind Goldsmith’s defense table that morning

“Once the handcuffs went on, I’d have a hard time trying to defend anything after that point,” testified Boan. “I have no problem with [Goldsmith] trying to help [Sims] up to set him in the car where it may be more comfortable… but that juice wasn’t worth the squeeze.”

During a brief cross-examination by defense attorney George McElveen, Boan reiterated handcuffs “weren’t built for comfort” and emphasized Goldsmith was a “good deputy.” He furthermore noted BWC footage of Sims’ arrest was poor quality, at times.

At 11:15 a.m. EST, McElveen called Goldsmith to the witness stand. While the former deputy testified to serving nearly 11 years in the U.S. Army (USA), he made no mention of receiving 40 days of non-judicial punishment for assaulting another soldier while deployed to Afghanistan.

(Click to View)

Solicitor Byron Gipson leaving ex-deputy Johnathan Goldsmith speechless during cross-examination on September 5, 2024. (Andrew Fancher/FITSNews)

***

During his examination on the stand, Goldsmith testified to having radio problems in the immediate aftermath of knocking Sims unconscious. He furthermore attested to having no intention of hurting the suspect – saying he only sought to gain control of a potentially life-threatening situation.

“[Sims] is a pretty big gentleman,” Goldsmith said under oath. “I believe he was actually trying to escape… his center of gravity is much lower than mine. It’s pretty much impossible, without me falling on top of him, to keep him from falling down.”

During cross-examination by Gipson, Goldsmith was instructed to read his official incident report of Sims’ apprehension. While he attested to striking the suspect four times on October 16, 2020, the defendant was confronted with ABC surveillance video capturing what appeared to be five punches.

“Oh,” said a speechless Goldsmith. “Yea… no. There’s not a fifth… no, sir. That is me reaching over. Grabbing his hand. Bringing it behind his back… I might have miscounted. But that last, what you believe is a strike, is me reaching over. Grabbing his hand… to handcuff him.”

While on the stand, Goldsmith denied using his police baton on Sims—to which the jury was provided with footage of him prodding the suspect with his baton. He furthermore attested to being elbowed while fending off charges by Sims, despite any recording or reporting of such resistance.

“I, frankly, have never seen anybody that took the beating that Mr. Sims took,” judge Hood said in sentencing Goldsmith the following day. “I was in… full-blown shock that a man was handcuffed and partially inside of a car and was tased and pepper sprayed after he was clearly knocked unconscious.”

In addition to his sentence in the Sims’ case, Goldsmith faces a maximum of 30 additional days for allegedly assaulting the female detainee in May of 2020, according to Assistant Solicitor Paul Walton.

“We are pleased with the jury’s decision to hold Johnathan Goldsmith accountable,” Walton said after sentencing. “Law enforcement works very hard… every day to serve and protect the community. This officer’s actions are not reflective of what law enforcement stands for.”

