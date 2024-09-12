Missing Child’s Body Found: Tragedy In Greenville County

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Heartbreaking news broke in the South Carolina Upstate this week when the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) announced that the body of a missing eight-year-old had been found in a body of water near the elementary school where he went missing.

Lionel Ramirez Cervantes, 8, of Simpsonville, S.C. was reported missing at approximately 11:10 a.m. EDT on Thursday (September 12, 2024) after he “ran off” from the playground at Bells Crossing Elementary School.

Within thirty minutes of the report, GCSO deputies posted a notification to social media enlisting the public’s help in locating the second-grader, who was on the autism spectrum. The school was also placed on a hold while the search for Cervantes began.

Lionel Ramirez Cervantes (GCSO)

“If anyone sees Lionel or has information concerning his whereabouts please call 911,” the sheriff’s office noted.

Two hours later, deputies pleaded with local residents to “check their property and camera systems to see if they had any activity on it that might have captured Lionel’s movements.”

A picture of Cervantes running through the hallway of Bells Crossing just moments before his disappearance was provided…

Lionel Ramirez Cervantes (GCSO)

Shortly before 4:15 p.m. EDT, sheriff Hobart Lewis announced the tragic conclusion of the search that involved his deputies, agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and the Simpsonville police department.

“The GCSO is heartbroken to report that 8-year-old Lionel Ramirez Cervantes, who ran off from Bells Crossing Elementary School, has been located in a body of water off Lenox Lake Drive, a short distance from the school,” Lewis’ agency announced.

Cervantes’ body was found by members of GCSO’s dive team, the statement added.

Our media outlet plans to investigate the circumstances which led to Cervantes’ disappearance – and to make inquiries about efforts to locate him. At this point, however, we would simply urge everyone following this tragedy to keep Cervantes’ family and friends in their prayers.

