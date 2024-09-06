North Charleston Scandal: Devices Sought

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Two months ago, our media outlet reported on an escalating federal investigation linked to corruption in the South Carolina Lowcountry. One component of this inquiry? A taxpayer-subsidized campaign to reduce gun violence in North Charleston, South Carolina – a campaign that resulted in $1.3 million being routed to a network of purported charitable organizations.

Was the dispersal of these funds to this network of “unvetted and unmonitored nonprofits” on the level, though?

The program was obviously a failure, but was it legal?

“Allegations of kickbacks tied to these grants are running rampant through the corridors of power in North Charleston,” we reported back in February.

The following month, we reported that embattled North Charleston councilman Jerome Heyward allegedly had “exposure” to this gun grant scandal. And for his part, Heyward has continued to make headlines as the gun grant scandal and its related anti-corruption inquiries roll on.

At the time, North Charleston mayor (and former police chief) Reggie Burgess launched what amounted to an internal investigation of the gun grant program – although little has come of these inquiries.

“Bureaucratic resistance,” a source familiar with the situation said.

Was Burgess ever serious about getting to the bottom of the controversy?

“I think he was playing ‘what do we know, what do they know,'” a source close the city told us, citing the looming federal inquiry.

In recent weeks, sources familiar with the status of the federal investigation say it has continued to escalate – with multiple city officials reportedly being targeted by search warrants seeking their electronic devices. One source with direct knowledge of the ongoing inquiry said “multiple electeds” were targeted by the warrants – although they declined to disclose the names of these officials.

Which agencies sought the warrants? And which agencies executed them? Count on our media outlet to stay on top of these developments…

