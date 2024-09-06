The Great Jobs Replacement

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

More than ten million undocumented aliens have entered the United States illegally since president Joe Biden and his “border czar,” Kamala Harris, took office. Oh, and those are just the border-crossings we know about. There are millions more “got-aways” – and doubtless millions of additional undetected aliens.

We’ve seen the adverse impacts of this unprecedented influx in many facets of our national life… be it soaring violent crime, depleted public resources or eroded electoral integrity. But we’re also seeing an adverse impact in the American labor market, where foreign-born workers are continuing to crowd out native-born workers.

In fact, the Biden/Harris’ administration job claims – already withering under “further review” – look even worse when we assess the breakdown of native-born versus foreign-born workers.

According to Zero Hedge, America’s economy “has not created a single job for native-born workers since July 2018.”

Or, to put more accurately, any jobs for native-born workers it has created over that time period it has also shed – and then some. Meanwhile, a net total of more than 4.7 million jobs have been created for foreign-born workers over the same period.

Wait, though… 2018. That was during the second year of the administration of Donald Trump, right? Indeed, although this graph reveals the divergence in job growth between these two subsets of workers began right when Biden and Harris took office.

Prior to Biden and Harris taking office, these two subsets tracked each other during both upticks and downturns – including the Covid-19 recession – during Republican and Democratic administrations. What changed when Biden and Harris were sworn in?

A total undoing of Trump’s border security policies, for starters…

Some have suggested the surge in employment for foreign-born workers is tied to legal immigration, something anyone who isn’t a raging xenophobe would argue is a good thing when properly targeted and engaged in moderation. However, as our friends at Zero Hedge pointed out, conservative estimates from labor market experts like Steve Englander have shredded that narrative.

According to an analysis prepared by Englander back in June, “half of non-farm payroll growth” for the first six months of the 2024 federal fiscal year (which began last October) came from “undocumented immigrants.”

“Undocumented workers have added 109,000 jobs per month to (non-farm payrolls),” Englander estimated.

And remember, thanks to the “preliminary benchmark adjustment” we reported on last month, the average monthly job gain last year was only 150,000 per month. So if Englander’s numbers are correct, two-thirds of the monthly job gains Harris and Biden are touting are coming from illegal aliens.

“While the quality of job gains in the past year has clearly been catastrophic – a necessary condition to give the impression that headline, or quantitative, job growth was strong – there was a very clear reason for that, and it goes back to what we have been pounding the table on in the past: The reason is the continued replacement of native-born workers with immigrants (some legal but mostly illegal),” Zero Hedge concluded. “It is anything but a theory: it is cold hard fact.”

